Breaking Travel News interview: Deepak Ohri, chief executive, lebua Hotels & Resorts

Tower Club at lebua has been honoured with the titles of Asia’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel, Thailand’s Leading Hotel Suite, Thailand’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel and Thailand’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Deepak Ohri, chief executive of lebua Hotels & Resorts, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Deepak Ohri: It always feels good to win an award, but this means a lot for us and for the hospitality industry worldwide and for all our colleagues and friends in Thailand.

To win this award and this recognition from the industry and from the customers during these tough and challenging times.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Tower Club at lebua as we move into 2022?

DO: World Travel Awards is synonymous with authenticity, sincerity and has a great selection process.

Winning this is really going to motivate all our employees, who after eight months will return to the hotel.

The title will also motivate the customers, who after two years can travel to Thailand, and it will showcase to the world that Thailand is open.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Tower Club at lebua from its competitors in Asia?

DO: The reason why Tower Club at lebua is separated from our competitors is our competitors are in shopping malls, which is Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Christian Louboutin and our friends all over the world which are different hotel companies and that is what the dedifferentiation lebua always had, will have and is having.

