Breaking Travel News interview: Jacques Lévêque, general manager, Resort Barrière Ribeauvillé

Spa Diane Barrière at Resort Barrière Ribeauvillé has been honoured with the title of France’s Best Resort Spa at the World Spa Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Jacques Lévêque, general manager of the property, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Spa Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Jacques Lévêque: It is a wonderful feeling.

We have worked hard for ten years, especially with the lockdowns to maintain quality, customer service and harmony.

Knowing that we succeed in a crisis to keep our standards and wellbeing fill us with gratitude.

We are dedicated and motivated to continue to improve our teamwork, cause especially nowadays, teamwork makes the dream work.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Resort Barrière Ribeauvillé as we move into 2022?

JL: The World Spa Awards is one of the most famous titles to win.

We do have very loyal guests and most of them are regional inhabitants.

With international borders closing we were a popular staycation destination.

We hope, with the trophy, and the come-back of international travellers, to greet and pamper guests from all over the world.



The team from Resort Barrière Ribeauvillé celebrate their victory

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Spa Diane Barrière at Resort Barrière Ribeauvillé from its competitors around the world?

JL: Our resort and spa have two unique features: the team and its structure.

It is a sustainable complex that offers a unique ecological solution in Europe.

Indeed, all the heat needed for the hotel and the Balneo centre, as well as hot water throughout, is ensured thanks to the calories provided from organic waste recycling.

We believe that in a climate changing world and an increasing need for interpersonal relationships - our Spa Diane Barrière meets customer’s choices.

