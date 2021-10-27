Breaking Travel News interview: Eduardo Jesus, president, Madeira Tourism Board

Madeira Tourism Board has been honoured with the title of Europe’s Leading Island Destination at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Madeira Promotion Bureau president and regional secretary of tourism and culture, Eduardo Jesus, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Eduardo Jesus: It is the eighth time that Madeira has won the title of Europe’s Leading Island Destination, but each time it constitutes a special feeling.

It is a firm acknowledgement of Destination Madeira.

There is a feeling of added responsibility so that the result is not ephemeral.

We have achieved this year after year, which is a remarkable achievement for Madeira to continue to win the Europe’s Leading Island Destination award.

I am sure that all who work in the tourism sector in Madeira are proud of this award, as well as the residents of the archipelago who see their homeland being continuously acknowledged internationally, with these and other distinctions.

On the other hand, I also believe that the thousands of travellers who visit us throughout the year will feel proud, in that they will find in the award another factor that enhances their vacation choice.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Madeira as we move into 2022?

EJ: The World Travel Awards contributes to increasing the notoriety of Madeira Destination.

It expands the recognition that Madeira has achieved throughout the world in recent years, while being highlighted in 2020 and 2021 for the confidence generated in the safety presented by the destination in the control of the pandemic.

However, promoting a destination requires much more, including continuous and extensive work.

This is what we do permanently through the Madeira Promotion Bureau alongside our traditional markets as well as with emerging markets, so that the demand be increasingly accentuated and sustained, as is happening again at a time when we are recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Madeira from its competitors in Europe?

EJ: What differentiates Madeira from the other islands which were in the voting for Europe’s Leading Island Destination is our authenticity.

We are a mature tourist destination, receiving visitors for over two centuries, who continue to seek us because we are different.

We have a distinct nature, which extends from the sea to the mountains, while very closely connected, and we also offer a unique culture.

With this trilogy we present a unique offer in Europe as well as in the world.

It is this authenticity, combined with the Madeirans’ art of hospitality, which places us at the top of the choices when voting and, above all, when booking their trips.

The proximity of the destination in relation to the source markets, is also a very relevant component which is worth mentioning.

