Breaking Travel News interview: Angel Nunez, sales manager, GreenGo Travel

GreenGo Travel has been honoured with the title of Ecuador’s Leading Travel Agency at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to sales manager, Angel Nunez, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Angel Nunez: It feels that, having endured through a difficult time for the travel industry by standing by our customers, and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was all worth it!

We are excited for what the future holds and having won the title of Ecuador’s Leading Travel Agency in 2021, it fuels us to do better!

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote GreenGo Travel as we move into 2022?

AN: It consolidates us as a trustworthy partner for businesses, and future customers looking to visit Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands will see the trophy.

With many online travel agents available and accessible with a simple online search, savvy customers are now basing their purchasing decision on more than a pretty website, or good rates.

Trustworthiness, reputation and reliability are now more important than ever!

A company looking after their customers, having their best interest at heart, and having won this award amid a worldwide pandemic, will sure be a compelling way to promote GreenGo Travel, and engage with our future customers.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates GreenGo Travel from its competitors in Latin America?

AN: Resilience, innovation, commitment to sustainable travel practices and the never-ending task of placing our customers first.

Back in 2010, when GreenGo travel was launched, we implemented many travel features for Ecuador and the Galapagos, many were unheard of back then.

Now many have followed suit, however, we have kept busy!

We have many exciting new projects currently under wraps, and a few that have already been launched, such as our Galapagos search engine, making it easy for customers to filter and narrow down options, based on multiple factors.

This makes an impossible task of searching a sea of endless Galapagos cruise options more manageable for our customers.

We are also excited to find ways of welcoming the LGBT community in Ecuador, the Galapagos, and all the beautiful destinations we have to offer!

Being part of the community myself, when traveling with my husband, we always feel reassured when destinations make you feel at home and welcomed.

Summarising what separates us from our competitors, perfectly aligns with our slogan that was established a decade ago… ‘Travel Smart, Travel Green!’

More Information

Find out more about GreenGo Travel on the official website.