Breaking Travel News interview: Christian Eckert, managing director, The Omnia

The Omnia has been honoured with the title of Switzerland’s Leading Boutique Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Christian Eckert, managing director of the property, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Christian Eckert: To be honoured with this prestigious award for the fifth time in a row by travellers and visitors from around the world is an immense honour.

It also is a true accolade for my whole team, acknowledging their high spirits, profound professionalism and effortless expertise in turning The Omnia into a second home for our guests.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote The Omnia as we move into 2022?

CE: As a very small mountain lodge with only 30 rooms and suites and highly personalised services, we deliberately position ourselves as a “hidden gem”.

That award gives us an even greater sparkle!

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates The Omnia from its competitors in Europe?

CE: I think we manage it quite well to celebrate all our highest standards with a certain nonchalance.

In addition to the excellent location elevated on a rock, the cuisine that is entirely dedicated to Alpine excellence and the discreet classic-modern design, it is the unobtrusive cordiality of our team that is rated as outstanding by our guests.

Here, you arrive as a guest, you leave as a friend, and you return as family.

More Information

Find out more about The Omnia on the official website.