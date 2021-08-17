Breaking Travel News interview: Anil Vernon D’Souza, general manager, Hertz – Iraq

Hertz has been honoured with the title of Iraq’s Leading Car Rental Company at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to general manager, Anil Vernon D’Souza, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Anil Vernon D’Souza: It is a great honour to have been bestowed upon us by our customers.

It feels great to be winning this award in two-year succession.

That makes it more reason, to win it again and make winning a habit.

Cihan Group, which has the franchise for Hertz in Iraq, is also proud of this award.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Hertz in Iraq as we move into 2022?

AVD: The Hertz franchise under Cihan rental car company has redefined the concept of car rental in Iraq.

It was just a matter of time until corporate customers and non-government organisation realised the difference in renting with us.

Now this award is like a shot in the arm and will boost our desire to exceed customer expectations.

BTN: What is that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Hertz from its competitors in the Middle East?

AVD: We offer a range of brand-new cars, all below two years in age, as well as 24/7 access to our office, vehicle repair at dealer workshop and a network of offices all over Iraq.

There is also our ability to purchase vehicles in bulk quantity through our owners, Cihan Group, customer service, proper care in handling Covid-19 protocols and, importantly our frontline and support staff – all of which made it all happen.

