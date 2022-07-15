Breaking Travel News explores: MSC Seascape takes to the water in New York

MSC Cruises has welcomed MSC Seascape to its fleet of innovative ships.

A naming ceremony took place at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City, with the city set to become the latest homeport for the line in April next year.

More than 3,000 guests attended the event, including VIPs, key travel partners and global media as well as top management from the entire cruise division of the company and its parent MSC Group.

One of the highlights of the traditional maritime ceremony was a stunning performance from international singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, hot on the heels of his performance at the naming ceremony for MSC World Europa last month in Doha, Qatar.

Godmother of the MSC Cruises fleet and international movie icon, Sophia Loren, blessed MSC Seascape virtually while Alexa Aponte-Vago, daughter of MSC Group founder, Gianluigi Aponte, performed the traditional cutting of the ribbon to officially name the ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loren shared her wishes for the good luck of the ship and commented: “One of the highlights of the past 20 years has been to officiate the christening of MSC Cruises fleet not only because the Apontes have become like family to me but also because MSC has always occupied a special place in my heart.

“Let me bless the MSC Seascape, her great crew and all her passengers.”

Following the ceremony, the guests enjoyed a gourmet gala dinner followed by a standout performance by international Grammy Award winner singer/songwriter Ne-Yo.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, president, MSC Cruises USA, said: “As the first MSC Cruises ship to be named in New York City, MSC Seascape represents a pivotal moment for the brand as we commit to further growing our presence in North America.

“Our latest flagship will serve as a great representation for all that we stand for at MSC Cruises, including sustainability, ground-breaking technology and modern design combined with an immersive and enriching guest experience delivered with European flair.

“Our guests will enjoy all of these wonderful amenities when she begins her sailings from Miami after the naming ceremony.”

MSC Seascape becomes the 21st ship in the MSC Cruises fleet and the second ship to be launched by the cruise line in a matter of weeks.

She will be closely followed by the second LNG-powered vessel in the line, MSC Euribia, which is due to come into service in June.

MSC Seascape’s innovative design will offer guests an unparalleled cruise experience with beautiful venues and locations to discover new horizons at sea.

The ship features 2,270 cabins with 12 different types of staterooms and suites; 11 dining venues and 19 bars and lounges; six swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool; an expansive waterfront promenade; a spectacular Bridge of Sighs on deck 16 with a breath-taking view of the ocean; and one of the most luxurious Yacht Clubs in the entire fleet.

Guests sailing on MSC Seascape will enjoy 98 hours of live entertainment per cruise and cutting-edge amusement options, including Robotron, a thrilling amusement ride available at sea for the first time.

MSC Seascape will depart New York today, bound for her new homeport of Miami, where she will begin sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas for her inaugural season.



Image: Anthony Devlin, Getty Images for MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player.

It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the cruise division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage.