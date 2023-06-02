Breaking Travel News explores: Michelin guide arrives in Hanoi

As part of its first ever guide to Vietnam, Michelin has revealed the leading dining destinations in Hanoi.

In total, 48 eateries were recognised by the industry leading publication in the city, three with the prestigious Michelin star.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said: “Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, offers a very laid back and relax vibe with small shops and restaurants found mostly in the old quarter.

“Traditional Vietnamese cuisine with Northern flavour is prevalent in this city, with a clear presentation of natural flavour, enhanced with different types of spices and herbs for complexity.”

Three restaurants were honoured with the prestigious star.

Gia is a Vietnamese contemporary restaurant, run by chef Sam Tran. Deceptively complex, the beautifully crafted dishes showcase well-judged combinations of subtle flavours, with acidity and texture playing prominent roles.

Hibana by Koki presents a theatrical experience at a 14-seat counter in the basement of Capella Hotel, with chef Hiroshi Yamaguchi skilfully and precisely cooked teppanyaki dishes rich in complex flavour. The menu features a distinctly opulently edge, epitomized by the premium ingredients flown in twice a week from Japan, such as abalone, spiny lobster, sea urchin, Yaeyama Kyori beef and Hokkaido hairy crab.

At the helm of Hibana by Koki culinary prowess is the esteemed head chef Yamaguchi, a visionary force in the creation of extraordinary Teppanyaki and Japanese cuisine.

With unrivalled expertise and a wealth of experience over 20 years, Yamaguchi orchestrates a symphony of flavours using only the freshest, meticulously sourced ingredients from Japan.

His visually stunning creations are exquisitely gratifying to the palate, reflecting the harmonious union of umami, kansha and omotenashi embodying profound mastery of the culinary arts.

“I, myself, am a perfectionist in of Japanese cuisine. I focus on the harmony throughout the process, and the time to finish the dish to match with the rhythm of the guest. I applied the same standard for ingredients, as it must be in the most perfect condition, and served at the appropriate time.

“For me personally, having a flexible grasp of time is also the key to giving customers their own unique dining experience,” said Yamaguchi.

The location also took the title of Vietnam’s Best Hotel Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards in 2022.

Tầm Vị is a vintage tea house that feels distinctly northern Vietnamese with its nostalgic collection of Chinese furniture and hand-written signs. They serve northern Vietnamese dishes with some central and southern options. The Vietnamese ham with periwinkle Chả Ốc (snails) comes with fresh herbs, vegetables and rice vermicelli with fish sauce. The crab soup with Canh Cua Mừng Tơi (malabar spinach) has a subtle crab flavour in a clear broth.

A further 13 restaurants were recognised with the Bib Gourmand designation.

The distinction highlights the restaurants within the Michelin Guide restaurant selection that stand out for value-for-money offers.

Often considered as the “top tips” from inspectors, the Bib Gourmand restaurants are much followed and highly appreciated by users of the guide seeking affordable establishments, without compromising on the quality of the cuisine and the products offered.

In Hanoi they include:

1946 Cua Bac - a Vietnamese restaurant, whose signature dish is the fried crab and rice porridge hotpot. Served in small bowls at the table, the crab, pigeon, beef balls and vegetables combine in a naturally sweet medley of flavours.

- a Vietnamese restaurant, whose signature dish is the fried crab and rice porridge hotpot. Served in small bowls at the table, the crab, pigeon, beef balls and vegetables combine in a naturally sweet medley of flavours. Bun Cha Ta (Nguyen Huu Huan Street) - offers various bún chả and fried spring rolls. The classic bún chả features tender, smoky grilled pork, well-seasoned meat patties and smooth rice noodles with a balanced soup base. Among the crispy spring rolls, the seafood crab version delivers a consummate umami flavour, while the chicken is rich and meaty. They also offer rice noodles with fried tofu and tomato sauce and fried spring rolls for vegetarians.

- offers various bún chả and fried spring rolls. The classic bún chả features tender, smoky grilled pork, well-seasoned meat patties and smooth rice noodles with a balanced soup base. Among the crispy spring rolls, the seafood crab version delivers a consummate umami flavour, while the chicken is rich and meaty. They also offer rice noodles with fried tofu and tomato sauce and fried spring rolls for vegetarians. Chả Cá Thăng Long – not to be confused with two other outlets with the same name in the same street run by the same family, make a beeline for number 6B; a century-old, pale yellow painted townhouse reached through a small courtyard. The highlight is chả cá, grilled catfish with turmeric, cooked at the table in a sizzling saucepan with spring onions and dill, and deliciously paired with vermicelli noodles, coriander, shrimp paste and peanuts for an intriguing combination of textures.

– not to be confused with two other outlets with the same name in the same street run by the same family, make a beeline for number 6B; a century-old, pale yellow painted townhouse reached through a small courtyard. The highlight is chả cá, grilled catfish with turmeric, cooked at the table in a sizzling saucepan with spring onions and dill, and deliciously paired with vermicelli noodles, coriander, shrimp paste and peanuts for an intriguing combination of textures. Chào Bạn , which means “hello friend” in Vietnamese, it is the epitome of friendly and easy-going. In the kitchen, chef Madame Hang gives traditional Vietnamese recipes a new spin with modern techniques and much aplomb. Her nem rán cua, or crab spring rolls, deliver balanced flavours and contrasting textures. The menu’s Dac Biet section is a treasure trove of her creative signature dishes.

, which means “hello friend” in Vietnamese, it is the epitome of friendly and easy-going. In the kitchen, chef Madame Hang gives traditional Vietnamese recipes a new spin with modern techniques and much aplomb. Her nem rán cua, or crab spring rolls, deliver balanced flavours and contrasting textures. The menu’s Dac Biet section is a treasure trove of her creative signature dishes. Don Duck Old Quarter is a bliss for duck lovers. This eatery in the bustling Old Quarter conjures up almost every conceivable form of your favourite poultry. For an authentic local taste, try the duck phở noodle soup. For a variation of the Chinese classic, order the grilled à la Peking duck or enjoy duck in hot pots, spring rolls, or even deep-fried and tossed in a sweet and sour sauce.

is a bliss for duck lovers. This eatery in the bustling Old Quarter conjures up almost every conceivable form of your favourite poultry. For an authentic local taste, try the duck phở noodle soup. For a variation of the Chinese classic, order the grilled à la Peking duck or enjoy duck in hot pots, spring rolls, or even deep-fried and tossed in a sweet and sour sauce. Habakuk – a restaurant tucked away in a narrow side street, Habakuk doesn’t stand out, so keep a lookout for the blue back-lit signs. By day, it’s a specialty coffeeshop serving single-origin coffee and a small brunch menu. In the evening, it morphs into a modern bistro. The concise dinner menu is modern European with distinct Mediterranean accents. The cooking is confident, neatly presented and steeped in well-judged flavours.

– a restaurant tucked away in a narrow side street, Habakuk doesn’t stand out, so keep a lookout for the blue back-lit signs. By day, it’s a specialty coffeeshop serving single-origin coffee and a small brunch menu. In the evening, it morphs into a modern bistro. The concise dinner menu is modern European with distinct Mediterranean accents. The cooking is confident, neatly presented and steeped in well-judged flavours. Phở 10 Lý Quốc Sư - one of three branches in Hanoi, this small pho eatery enjoys a fine reputation, but beware of imitations in the city. The menu offers 10 impressive pho options, including tái and chin (brisket), nạm (flank beef) and bắp trần (beef fillet). The pho itself is hearty and supremely refreshing with tender pieces of beef that melt in the mouth.

- one of three branches in Hanoi, this small pho eatery enjoys a fine reputation, but beware of imitations in the city. The menu offers 10 impressive pho options, including tái and chin (brisket), nạm (flank beef) and bắp trần (beef fillet). The pho itself is hearty and supremely refreshing with tender pieces of beef that melt in the mouth. Phở Bò Ấu Triệu is a shop which lacks any signage, but boasts a single distinctive feature: phở bò, to the exclusion of anything else on the menu. Served in an intense beef bone stock, cooked for 10 hours, it comes with tender beef flank and tendon.

is a shop which lacks any signage, but boasts a single distinctive feature: phở bò, to the exclusion of anything else on the menu. Served in an intense beef bone stock, cooked for 10 hours, it comes with tender beef flank and tendon. Phở Gà Nguyệt serves chicken noodle dishes with a variety of chicken parts but the tender thigh is a standout – perfect for both soup and dry noodle dishes. Mix and match from thigh and wings or wings and back with condiments to your taste.

serves chicken noodle dishes with a variety of chicken parts but the tender thigh is a standout – perfect for both soup and dry noodle dishes. Mix and match from thigh and wings or wings and back with condiments to your taste. Phở Gia Truyền a street food establishment that offers numerous hearty options including phở tái nạm (slices of flank steak), phở tái (round steak) and phở chín (brisket). Add the crispy fritters to perfect your dish like the local does. For the complete and satisfying meal, splash out a little extra for a trứng gà (golden egg yolk).

a street food establishment that offers numerous hearty options including phở tái nạm (slices of flank steak), phở tái (round steak) and phở chín (brisket). Add the crispy fritters to perfect your dish like the local does. For the complete and satisfying meal, splash out a little extra for a trứng gà (golden egg yolk). The East stands out from the crowd with its excellent northern Vietnamese cuisine. Start with the crab spring rolls wrapped in a fine, crispy skin packed with savoury filling, followed by bún chả (grilled pork and rice vermicelli), which is the signature dish here and a street food staple in the capital.

stands out from the crowd with its excellent northern Vietnamese cuisine. Start with the crab spring rolls wrapped in a fine, crispy skin packed with savoury filling, followed by bún chả (grilled pork and rice vermicelli), which is the signature dish here and a street food staple in the capital. Tuyết Bún Chả 34 is famous for its bún chả, or rice noodles with fresh herbs and pork, chargrilled to order. Dip the noodles in the flavoursome broth and feel free to order an extra spring roll for added crunchiness.

is famous for its bún chả, or rice noodles with fresh herbs and pork, chargrilled to order. Dip the noodles in the flavoursome broth and feel free to order an extra spring roll for added crunchiness. Xới Cơm presents authentic Northern Vietnamese home cooking in its cosy restaurant with retro decor reminiscent of Hanoi houses in the 1980s and 1990s. The menu options vary from day to day and week to week, with simple yet delicious dishes like stir-fried water spinach with garlic and deep-fried tofu with green onion.

Finally, a further 32 establishments in Hanoi achieved ‘selected’ status.

If street food and local cuisine are here again widely represented in this selection, the traffic of international travellers to Vietnam allows the blossom of various cuisine types.

A good mix of French, European, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Latin American or Mediterranean restaurants are for example featured.

Some examples are La Badiane, a charming French restaurant with fusion cuisine, TUNG Dining, with European contemporary cuisine, and Akira Back Hanoi, serving Japanese cuisine.

More Information

Vietnam was recognised with the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards last year, while Hanoi took the title of World’s Leading City Break Destination.