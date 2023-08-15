Breaking Travel News explores: Best pools in St Lucia

As Saint Lucia prepares to host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony this weekend, Breaking Travel News has been exploring the best of what is on offer in the destination.

So far, we have looked at hotels, restaurants, spas, sports and romance.

Today, we are exploring the very best pools on the island – those iconic locations that can be the very foundation of a stay.

First up is Sandals Grande St. Lucian - honoured with the title of Saint Lucia’s Leading Resort by World Travel Awards voters.

The resort is located on Rodney Bay, known to have the calmest waters in Saint Lucia.

Situated on its own peninsula, the 360-degree views are often described as picture-perfect postcards, with volcanic mountains magically rising from the clear blue sea.

Guests are greeted by a three-story, palatial style lobby that opens to grand ocean views.

At the heart of it all is a chance to experience five grande pools including a zero-entry signature pool.

This is a great place to relax, catch some sun and forget your cares.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is home to another great pool.

The location is an icon whose experience expands over two decades.

Situated on 85 acres, where guests can find a unique stay as two worlds – ‘Harmony’ and ‘Splash’ - meet along Saint Lucia’s exotic south coast.

Located only five minutes from the international airport, this award-winning resort features 250 air-conditioned rooms, eight restaurants, seven bars, five pools and a complete fitness centre.

Best of all is the island’s largest waterpark, designed to please all ages.

This casually Caribbean, incredibly all-inclusive resort is Saint Lucia’s best value for singles, families or couples.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is considered Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is nominated for a host of top titles at the World Travel Awards this year – and its easy to see why.

Tucked away on a lush hillside along the cobalt Caribbean Sea, the resort is unlike any destination guests gave seen before.

Bringing to mind the beauty and charm of a picturesque Mediterranean village, the stunning island retreat beckons with secluded villas, luxury amenities and friendly Lucian hospitality.

Perfect for families, honeymooners, and couples, the hillside resort features spacious accommodations, sparkling swimming pools, an array of motorised sports and world-class dining experiences.

Here you can escape to a fairy tale realm of tranquillity in the Caribbean and allow yourself to disconnect.

Align your body and mind and let nothing but healthy energy flow through you with the help of the Windjammer Spa wellness menu developed by the team of experts at the wellness centre.

The holistic approach grants the ideal results whether you’re looking for a complete physical and spiritual nurturing routine or for something more specific.

BodyHoliday, Saint Lucia is one of the most famous locations on the island – and has previously been recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Spa Resort by the World Travel Awards.

This year, the property is in the running for Saint Lucia’s Leading Resort.

At BodyHoliday, they provide a personalised experience of wellness and discovery where you will enjoy a transformational journey designed as an antidote to the pressures of modern-day life.

Located on a pristine crescent beach surrounded by lush tropical gardens, they are the only resort to combine the pleasures of an active beach vacation with a nearly endless array of activities, body treatments and opportunities to explore, discover and gain insights that last a lifetime.

They offer a generous all-inclusive experience that includes a daily spa treatment every full day of your stay and virtually endless options in classes, adventure programs and sports.

The beautiful BodyHoliday Wellness Centre is a unique place and experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Here, they cater to your every need with an indulgent array of time-honoured body treatments and state-of-the-art therapies to relax and rejuvenate both mind and body.

The Landings Resort & Spa is tucked on the shores of Rodney Bay along one of St. Lucia’s most celebrated beaches.

Exquisitely decorated villas are bespoke retreats overlooking the resort’s luxury yacht marina or the Caribbean’s shimmering turquoise waters.

Days unfold here as if by magic, as guests move effortlessly from island sightseeing to savouring exceptional cuisine to sunsets on the beach, Champagne in hand.

The Landings St. Lucia is luxury island living at its finest.

The property is in the running for the title of Caribbean’s Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards this year.

Finally, Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort took the title of Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort between 2015-2018.

Guests will here find luxury in nature’s embrace.

Imagine: enjoying a spa treatment in a rainforest treehouse, walking the soft white sands barefoot on a culinary journey, then retreating to your own private cottage in the mountains.

There’s no doubt our luxury St. Lucia resort is here to renew you.

Enjoy the serenity and beauty of 100 acres of pristine rainforest on the Caribbean Sea.

It’s all at the site of an 18th-century sugar plantation and surrounded by the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons.

Saint Lucia has been voted the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination for the past five years at the World Travel Awards.

The destination will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 at Sandals Grande St. Lucian on August 26th.

