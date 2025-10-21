Baan Lao, voted Canada’s Best Restaurant

Last evening, amidst the glamour of the World Culinary Awards 2025 gala held at the majestic Forte Village Resort in Sardinia, Canada’s crown for culinary excellence was renewed—this time thanks to Baan Lao. According to media reporting, the Richmond-based fine dining Thai house was once again celebrated as Canada’s Best Restaurant, making it a landmark recognition for the West Coast establishment.

Perched in the historic fishing village of Steveston on the outskirts of Vancouver, Baan Lao already sits in a postcard-worthy locale: quiet streets, Fraser River vistas and the hum of the Pacific North-West.

Now imagine the scene: the gleaming Mediterranean lights of Sardinia, global chefs and gastronomy luminaries gathering at Forte Village — and from that stage, Baan Lao emerges as Canada’s representative, bringing home the gold.

This isn’t just a trophy: it’s a statement. That Thai fine dining—rooted in Thailand’s royal-court cuisine, executed with Pacific-North-West precision—can anchor Canada’s finest. Chef-proprietor Nutcha Phanthoupheng and team have bridged continents, traditions and terroir.

A Culinary Vision Rooted in Heritage

At the heart of Baan Lao is Chef Nutcha Phanthoupheng, a former nurse and cancer researcher from Thailand whose passion for healing through food informs every dish. Her culinary philosophy is deeply personal and poetic, drawing from her childhood memories and the refined techniques of Royal Thai cuisine. Each plate is a work of art, meticulously crafted and served on handcrafted Thai ceramics, often paired with curated beverages including wine, sake, mocktails, and traditional teas.

Chef Nutcha’s tasting menus—such as the “From Thailand With Love” 18-course experience—are immersive journeys through Thailand’s four regions. Dishes feature rare ingredients like organic buffalo from Langford’s Academy Farm, wild sockeye salmon from Steveston, and rice from her family’s farm in Isaan, Thailand.

Dining at Baan Lao is more than a meal—it’s a sensory and cultural experience. Guests are welcomed with lemongrass-scented towels, dine in a serene, light-filled space overlooking the Fraser River, and are treated to impeccable white-glove service. The ambiance is elegant yet warm, reflecting the restaurant’s name—“Baan Lao” means “Our Home” in Thai.

The restaurant also offers the world’s first sommelier-led Thai Afternoon Tea, a unique blend of Thai flavors and Western tea traditions, served on weekends.

Why the Win Matters

Consecutive Recognition: Baan Lao has now claimed the title for Canada two years in a row, making it the first Canadian restaurant to do so.

Elevated Thai Cuisine: Fine dining Thai is still novel in many parts of North America; here, Baan Lao interprets “royal Thai cuisine” with immaculate technique, local ingredients and high style.

Destination Dining: The term “destination restaurant” takes on meaning here — not just for locals but for travellers. Baan Lao is not only a Richmond gem, but increasingly a reason to visit the region.

Location and Reservations

4100 Bayview Street, Richmond, BC V7E 0B3

(778) 839-5711

https://baanlao.ca/

Dinner Service: Wednesday–Sunday, 5:00 PM–10:00 PM

Afternoon Tea: Saturday & Sunday, 12:30 PM

Reservations are essential due to limited seating and high demand, especially following major awards and media coverage.