Avia solutions groups continues strides in air cargo industry

Avia Solutions Group has been enjoying a period of expansion, with the latest in a string of high-profile purchases, that of Aviator from the Accent Equity investment fund. Aviator’s string of stations will help the firm with fuelling and line maintenance, provide brand recognition and carefully-fostered relationships with customers in Scandinavia. This move comes shortly after one at the end of January to acquire Bluebird Nordic.

This isn’t the only major purchase that the group has made recently. Last year, the aviation giant grew its portfolio with the acquisition of Chapman Freeborn, a UK-based leader in aircraft charter. Chapman has been ever-present in the UK’s aviation industry since the company’s founding in the early seventies. It has offices on five continents, and deals with a broad range of Aviation charter. Private and executive jet charters are available through the company, as are freight services.

Despite the change in ownership, the firm continued to operate in much the same manner as before, preserving all of its brands and subsidiaries. The deal brought the number of companies owned by the Avia Solutions Group to sixty-six, spread across twenty-six countries, and employing some 3,300 people. With an annual turnover in excess of €420 million, the company had already cemented its position as a giant of the global industry.

At the time, Chapman Freeborn’s CEO Russi Batliwala was optimistic about the future of both companies:

“This is an important moment for Chapman Freeborn as we continue to expand the strength of our group around the world,” he said. “Joining forces with Avia Solutions Group will provide us with a greater level of business scale, resources and expertise to accelerate growth and deliver our services to an even wider client base – all while preserving our unique company culture and ongoing commitment to charter market innovation.”

He was, as you might expect, keen to emphasise the benefits of the move. “Avia Solutions Group is the perfect strategic fit for us and their commitment to maintaining the approach that has made Chapman Freeborn successful for more than 46 years means this is an exciting opportunity – not only for us but also the charter industry more broadly.”

These sentiments were echoed by Mr. Batliwala’s counterpart, the Chairman of Avia Solutions Group, Gediminas Ziemelis.

“This acquisition is part of our strategic plan to expand our presence in key sectors, and significantly strengthens the capabilities of our group. Chapman Freeborn’s client portfolio and its outstanding level of expertise will greatly support our ambition to be the world’s leading aviation services provider.”

“Avia Solutions Group and Chapman Freeborn both enjoy excellent reputations in the market, and together we share a common passion for delivering innovative client-focused services. With an even greater global footprint, we can harness the synergies of our two like-minded companies to achieve even more ambitious results.”