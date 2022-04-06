Amadeus’ Lutz Vorneweg, joins Joyned team as its Travel industry expert

Jerusalem-based start-up Joyned, developer of Joyned Booking, a solution that makes online group booking a social experience, has today announced the appointment of Lutz Vorneweg, a senior executive at tourism giant Amadeus, as its travel industry expert. Vorneweg has over 30 years’ experience in senior management positions at Amadeus, most recently as SVP of Strategic Alliances and Portfolio Partnerships. Amadeus provides technology solutions for the entire tourism industry, including hotels, travel agencies, airports, and airlines. It employs 16,000 people in over 190 countries, and in 2021 its annual turnover reached more than $3 billion.

Lutz Vorneweg, SVP of Strategic Alliances and Portfolio Partnerships at Amadeus, said: “Eighty per cent (80%) of leisure travel takes place with friends and family. I am fascinated by what Joyned is doing in this space - helping friends and family to plan, book and share travel together - creating togetherness before and after the actual trip. Helping the team of a young, dynamic company that’s helping set the future of the travel industry keeps me at the forefront of all the latest innovations in the sector. While at the same time, I am looking forward to using my experience to help Joyned create collaborative travel experiences for more and more friends and family and in turn accelerate its own growth.”

Founded in Jerusalem in 2017 by CEO Jonathan Abraham and Michael Levinson, CPO, Joyned is a SaaS solution for travel websites that encourages friends and family to book together, while increasing revenue for the site. The appointment of Lutz Vorneweg comes following a period of strong growth for Joyned, with the company having secured several major partnerships with travel industry giants including OYO, during the past twelve months.

Commenting on Vorneweg’s appointment, Jonathan Abraham, CEO of Joyned, said “Lutz has been at the heart of global tourism for over 30 years. Many significant players in the industry have been impacted by his leadership in developing and adopting advanced technological solutions. His knowledge, experience and connections are a tremendous and unprecedented asset for an Israeli travel-tech startup like Joyned. He will, I believe, help us realize our vision of becoming the de facto standard of international booking sites in a market worth $1 trillion annually.”

The Joyned Booking solution enables social communication on travel and tourism sites, making group booking a collaborative, shared experience. People can invite their friends and family to a chat while browsing a website or app, where they can view the content, discuss it, and make shared decisions about booking flights, hotels, jeep tours, sailing, and other activities.