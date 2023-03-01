Next Group - Your investment in a stable lifestyle

Investment-development company Next Group builds 5-star complexes in partnership with international hotel brands - Radisson Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. They design an exclusive, ambitious and reliable investment environment in Batumi, Georgia on the first line of the Black Sea.

The company has recently been nominated for Georgia’s Leading Hospitality Development company in this years World Travel Awards.

They are the only company in Georgia offering an actual opportunity to partner with international hotel brands. With Next Group you can become the owner of a branded apartment in a 5-star hotel and earn a steady income while their team takes full care of your property.

Batumi is the seaside, touristic city with a warm temperate and pleasant climate. The coldest month is January, with an average temperature of +7 °C. At the same time, there is no scalding heat here in summer: the hottest month is August. Usually, at this time, the average temperature is +25 °C.

According to GALLUP World, one of the most reputable companies in the world, survey results showed that Georgia took one of the top places in terms of security with 91.5 points.

The tax regime is one of the most transparent and uncomplicated among other countries worldwide. According to the Global Competitiveness Reports, Georgia ranked 9th in the list of low-tax countries.

Seaside city of Batumi is Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination of 2022.

A strategic location and high investment potential, among other factors make Georgia an attractive destination for tourism and real estate investment.

For more information on the opportunities Next Group offer go to their web site at https://nextgroup.ge/