Matthew MacCartney Appointed Group Wine Director for Ocean House Collection

Matthew MacCartney

Ocean House Collection, including the Forbes Five-Star Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn, announced the appointment of Matthew MacCartney as Group Wine Director.

In his new role, he will oversee the award-winning wine program throughout both properties and elevate the culinary and wine experiences in Ocean House’s Center for Wine & Culinary Arts.

Prior to Ocean House Collection, MacCartney worked at top establishments around the world including Daniel, Gramercy Tavern, and Craft in New York City; Les Prés d’Eugénie in Eugénie les Bains, France; and Ristorante Cibrèo in Florence, Italy. Closer to home, he was a part-owner and operated Jamestown Fish in Rhode Island from 2011 to 2018. During his tenure there, the restaurant was a five-time recipient of Wine Spectator’s “Best Award of Excellence,” and named one of “America’s Best 100 Wine Restaurants 2018” by Wine Enthusiast. MacCartney also serves as the Wine Director for the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, and is one of the co-founders for Avventura trips, a company that creates curated culinary and wine themed itineraries throughout Italy.

A chef by trade, MacCartney attended the New York City College of Technology and received a Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts in 1994. He also holds a Level 4 Diploma in Wines from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and is a student of the Institute of Masters of Wine.

MacCartney’s many industry recognitions include being voted “People’s Best New Chef” in New England twice by Food & Wine Magazine and “Best Wine Director” by Time Out. MacCartney is fluent in Italian, French and Spanish and resides in Jamestown, Rhode Island.

About Ocean House

Located on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900’s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from American came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 12 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

About Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is an award-winning, Forbes Five-Star historic inn, named one of the “Best Hotels in the World” by Travel + Leisure and the #1 Hotel in the Northeast by Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards. A member of Relais & Châteaux, the property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. Guests can enjoy 33 guest rooms including four two-bedroom Signature Suites, a new MeetingHouse with retractable windows, sweeping waterfront views, an outdoor pool and access to a private community beach. The property’s dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests of all ages discover and engage with their surroundings, with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. Weekapaug Inn also offers the Hunter Boot borrowing closet, so guests of all ages can explore the area in all weather conditions.