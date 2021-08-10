InterContinental Sofia is Bulgaria’s Leading Hotel and Luxury Business Hotel of Eastern Europe 2021

InterContinental Sofia, the icon of international modern luxury in Bulgaria, has recently added two more awards to its large collection – Bulgaria’s Leading Hotel for 2021 at the World Travel Awards, and Luxury Business Hotel of Eastern Europe for 2021 at the World Luxury Hotel Awards. The World Travel Awards and the World Luxury Hotel Awards are the most acclaimed award institutions in hospitality and have been recognizing hotel excellence for more than 15 years. Winners are selected annually through an online public voting and the categories are defined on a global, regional and national level.

Along with this accomplishment, the hotel marks another milestone this year – the 75th birthday of the InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts brand. The diamond anniversary is celebrated in more than 130 locations worldwide, including InterContinental Sofia, where guests can try the specially created InterContinental75 festive cocktail and matching food offerings.

“I am delighted to raise a glass and celebrate these remarkable achievements with our guests, owners, partners and colleagues! I am proud to represent the first InterContinental® hotel in Bulgaria. Our splendid property is following the same pace of development as the brand worldwide – after only 3 years since its opening InterContinental Sofia has demonstrated to be the leader in the five-star segment. This year we opened a boutique health and wellness center, and the team is already working on our next exciting project – a new restaurant opening in 2022.” – says Mr. Angelo Zuccala, General Manager of InterContinental Sofia.

About InterContinental Sofia

Located on the iconic yellow cobblestones in the heart of Bulgaria's capital, InterContinental Sofia offers a truly luxury hotel experience and breath-taking views of St. Alexander Nevski Cathedral and Vitosha Mountain. The hotel is awarded Bulgaria's Leading Hotel and Luxury Business Hotel of Eastern Europe for 2019, 2020 and 2021.