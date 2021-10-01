8 Kid friendly Resorts In Lake Buena Vista!

Although most people think that all the major Disney theme parks are situated in Orlando, they are actually located in Lake Buena Vista, a municipality that is controlled by the Walt Disney Company.

Home to the world-famous Walt Disney World, this popular family vacation destination is also home to a whole host of entertainment, including restaurants, shops, golf clubs, nightclubs, and so much more.

If you are heading to Lake Buena Vista as a family, then you will be pleased to hear that there are many kid-friendly resorts for you to choose from.

Whether you want to spend every moment as a family or you are seeking a hotel that provides some kid-free time, you are guaranteed to find the perfect accommodation for your vacation to this must-visit family destination.

1. Westgate Blue Tree Resort

(Family-friendly villas)

Situated just a stone’s throw from the entrance to Walt Disney World Resort, on 23 stunningly landscaped acres, the Westgate Blue Tree Resort could not be in a better location for families who want to hit the theme parks as early as possible.

A newly renovated resort in Lake Buena Vista, the Westgate Blue Tree Resort allows you to enjoy all the comforts of home, offering fully furnished one and two-bedroom villas complete with fully equipped kitchens and living areas.

For times when you want to relax away from the major attractions, this luxury hotel has 4 swimming pools, 3 of which are heated, a spa tub, and, of course, a children’s pool.

To keep the little ones occupied, there is also a game room, an adventure playground, a volleyball court, and a miniature golf course, as well as a full activity guide that guarantees you’ll never have a dull day.

The Westgate Blue Tree Resort also offers an order-in dining menu so that you can eat and relax after a long day in the theme parks. Alternatively, take advantage of the on-site BBQ charcoal and gas grill because who doesn’t love a bit of outdoor cooking?

Other amenities that their resort in Lake Buena Vista offers include a state-of-the-art fitness center, free self-parking, luggage storage, and weekly housekeeping.

2. Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area

(814 deluxe rooms)

Within walking distance of Disney Springs, the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista resort also offers a shuttle service to all four of the Walt Disney World theme parks.

Accommodation-wise, this popular resort has 814 deluxe rooms and suites, many of which feature spectacular views of the Disney Springs.

Built with families in mind, the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista resort offers first-class facilities, including two heated pools and a splash pad, as well as a pool bar and grill so you can grab a drink and bite to eat without having to drag the kids away from swimming.

There is also an on-site restaurant that offers family-friendly food and room service for evenings when you are just too tired to leave the comfort of your room.

3. Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area

(Mid-range chain hotel)

If you are looking for a more budget-friendly resort in Lake Buena Vista for your family vacation, then this is a good choice for you.

Offering a free shuttle service to all the Disney Parks and boasting lots of kid-friendly amenities, you and your family can enjoy this one-of-a-kind trip without breaking the bank.

The Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs Area is one of the top-ranking Holiday Inns worldwide, providing contemporary rooms with all the necessary mod cons, including high-speed internet access, a flat HD TV, and a custom dresser.

In terms of entertainment and recreation, this popular hotel features a heated and unheated outdoor pool, an outdoor whirlpool, and a complimentary fitness center.

Offering the utmost convenience to families, the hotel offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and bar service 7 days a week, all of which can be enjoyed at the hotel restaurant or to takeaway.

Currently, kids under 18 years of age can stay and eat for free when sharing a room with their parents.

4. Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

(Stunning lake views)

Ranked among Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards for Orlando Resorts, the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is situated on 1,500 beautifully landscaped acres right next to Walt Disney World.

Highly popular with families, this premier resort offers 779 rooms, including 46 suites that boast their own private balconies. With options to suit a variety of budgets, if you want to experience the best, book the President’s House, which is a 3-bedroom, 3 and ½ bath private residence complete with its own kitchen, living space, and private patio that overlooks Lake Windsong.

If a day at one of the major theme parks hasn’t been enough to wear your kid out, then this resort offers plenty for them to do. Send them off to explore the swimming pool’s very own swim-through-cave while you relax in the on-site spa or hit the golf course.

If you are feeling peckish, the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress has lots of eateries for you to choose from, including the Four Flamingos, a Richard Blais Florida Kitchen, the Lake House, and the poolside restaurant On the Rocks.

Free internet is available across the whole resort, and pets are welcome.

5. Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas – Lake Buena Vista

(1,682 apartment-style units)

If you like a resort that feels more like a small village than a huge hotel, then the Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas in Lake Buena Vista will make you feel right at home.

With 1,682 apartment-style units, 7 swimming pools, 3 on-site restaurants, and a wide variety of on-site amenities, this family-friendly resort is perfect for children of all ages.

The Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas is located in the heart of Lake Buena Vista and offers a free shuttle service to Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando.

There are several on-site dining options on top of the resort’s three restaurants, including a public BBQ and picnic area, a local restaurant delivery service, room service, and an on-site convenience store. You are guaranteed to be able to feed your hungry kids after a day on the rides.

Other amenities that this resort has to offer include a fitness center, free high-speed wi-fi across the whole site, and electric car charging stations. Pets are not permitted at the Sheraton Vistana.

6. Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort

(Self-contained village with 232 rooms)

An amenity-rich resort in Lake Buena Vista that comes complete with lake house-themed rooms, the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort is located directly opposite Disney Springs and is a mere 5-10 minute drive from the Disney theme parks.

This one-of-a-kind Lake Buena Vista resort features 232 spacious rooms that have been designed with your comfort in mind. Boasting free wi-fi, refrigerators, and luxury bedding, you and your family will feel relaxed the moment you step through the door.

Some of the most notable benefits of staying at this resort include a free shuttle to all the local attractions, an outdoor pool, children’s play area, babysitting services, a game room, and early check-in.

There is also plenty to keep adults occupied with a fitness center, golf course, and an on-site hot tub.

As a sort of self-contained village, the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort has four restaurants and a coffee shop, with options to suit all tastes and preferred dining styles.

It is worth noting that you will have to pay a resort fee per night, and parking is also charged.

7. Orlando World Center Marriott

(2,010 recently refurbished rooms)

Located just 1.5 miles away from Walt Disney World Parks, the Orlando Center Marriott is a popular resort in Lake Buena Vista for families due to its first-class facilities and spacious rooms.

Boasting 2,010 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, the accommodation at the Orlando World Center Marriott offers stunning features such as hardwood flooring, walk-in showers, and mini-fridges.

For the ultimate experience, book a family suite with a pool view and marvel at the recently opened River Falls Water Park that showcases a 575-foot long lazy river and plunge pool.

Talking of fun for the kids, the Orlando World Center Marriott does not disappoint with daily poolside games, arts and crafts activities, and a nightly laser light show.

And don’t think they have forgotten you parents! After a tiring day at the theme parks, why not relax and revive yourself in the on-site spa and book yourself into one of their award-winning mindful treatments.

If you are feeling hungry during your stay, there are many dining options for you to choose from, including the Falls Pool Bar & Grill, the Siro Urban Italian Kitchen, the Central Pantry, and even a Starbucks!

8. Crowne Plaza Orlando – Lake Buena Vista

(Disney Good Neighbor Hotel)

Marketed as a family-friendly hotel near Disney, the Crowne Plaza Orlando is a Disney Good Neighbor Hotel, which means you will have access to a selection of complementary services that aim to make your trip more memorable.

The resort’s recently renovated rooms are both contemporary and comfortable, offering premium bedding and 49-inch wall-mounted flat-screen TVs. The Crowne Plaza Orlando also offers 10 accessible rooms, on-site wheelchairs, and accessible on-site parking.

If your kids love nothing more than playing in the pool, then they will adore the 50-ft water slide in the resort’s impressive outdoor swimming area.

Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the H Street Grille provides a fine dining experience like no other. Don’t miss their signature cocktails as well as their family-friendly menu options.

This resort also features an on-site fitness center with a wide range of machines that can help you to burn off all the delicious food and drink you have consumed throughout your stay.

There is free wi-fi across the whole resort, onsite parking, and onsite valet services.

Final Thoughts

As you would expect from a municipality designed by Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista offers a wide range of kid-friendly resorts, with options to suit all budgets and requirements.

Whether you want a hotel that will keep the kids occupied around the clock or you want somewhere where you can relax and unwind after a long day at the local attractions, there is something for everyone in the above list of Lake Buena Vista family resorts.

So, which one are you going to choose? And more importantly, when are you going to book your vacation of a lifetime?