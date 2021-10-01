Riviera Nayarit named best LGBT+ beach destination in Mexico at the LGBT+ Travel Awards 2022

The maximum award is taken by the Riviera Nayarit as the best beach destination. Two of its properties also earned the gold award: The St. Regis Punta Mita Resortas the best luxury hotel and the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in the Hotel We Love category. The popular destination was also nominated in different categories: Riviera Nayarit as Best Tourism Board and Best Concept Hotel for the Hard Rock Hotel.

The LGBT+ Travel Awards Mexico 2022 took place in Guadalajara, Mexico on the 23rd of February at the Conjunto Santander of Scenic Arts. They are organised by UNET LGBT+: A non-governmental association bringing together a collective of Mexican LGBT+ Tourism entrepreneurs, inclusive Destinations and Companies. Winners are voted for by the public online.

www.lgbtqtravelawards.com

Juan Antonio Arellano – President of UNET LBGT+ said: “The Riviera Nayarit and the whole of the state of Nayarit embrace diversity, inclusion and respect for all. Their visitors will be able to witness it. Nayarit is a state with a tourism offer that is full of magic and beauty not only thanks to its touristic attractions but also thanks to the rich heritage of the living indigenous cultures, the Wixárika people (also known as Huichol people)”.

In the Huichol culture, for example, unions between two people are unions between their souls, regardless of their gender.

In Nayarit we celebrate LOVE: SAME SEX MARRIAGE is protected by the state’s constitution and civil law. Riviera Nayarit has become a favourite destination for same sex weddings and celebrations.

About Riviera Nayarit

Renowned for its eclectic charm, luxurious hospitality and authentic appeal, Riviera Nayarit has earned global recognition as the Pacific Coast’s treasure destination. Situated within Mexican state Nayarit, the region offers 192 miles of pristine Pacific coastline, the wondrous Sierra Madre Mountains, the spectacular Banderas Bay and endless protected natural marvels. Riviera Nayarit is home to resort town Nuevo Vallarta, historic village San Blas, exclusive celebrity haven Punta de Mita, “boho-chic” surf mecca Sayulita and a variety of picturesque fishing villages. Activities abound from world-class golf courses, zip lining, diving and surfing to bird watching, whale watching and turtle release programs. Riviera Nayarit boasts four AAA Five Diamond hotels, 11 AAA Four Diamond hotels and 13 AAA Three Diamond hotels with accommodations range from luxury branded resort destinations and family friendly all-inclusives to intimate boutique properties and everything in between. Rounding out the destination’s allure, superior quality international gastronomy awaits including a AAA Five Diamond restaurant, six AAA Four Diamond restaurants and 26 AAA Three Diamond restaurants. Riviera Nayarit is just 10 minutes north of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR).

To discover the Pacific Coast's treasure destination, visit http://www.RivieraNayarit.com