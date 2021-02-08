5 Tips for maintaining your personal hygiene while backpacking

Backpacking is certainly one of the most liberating travel experiences out there. While squashing all your belongings into one bag may be frustrating at times, there is a great sense of freedom that comes with traveling light and being able to set yourself along any path. Whether you are hitting the mountain trails or committed to staying in the most basic accommodation available in order to make your funds go further, backpacking can get tough at times. This is especially the case as far as personal hygiene is concerned. Chances are you’ll rarely have the luxury of a private area and running hot water is likely to be sporadic. Here are some useful tips to help you maintain your personal hygiene while travelling on a shoestring budget:

Carry Hand Sanitizer

Sanitizing our hands has become a way of life since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but hand sanitizer is not just useful when it comes to handling highly infectious diseases. It’s compact and lightweight, providing a great way for you to keep your hands clean while out and about. Some brands can also be used to clean cooking utensils, which is perfect when camping.

Bring Plenty of Underwear

Depending on how long you’ll be traveling for, you should carry at least two pairs of underwear so that one pair can be washed and left to dry overnight. Ideally, having three to five pairs is best, as you never know when you can catch a stomach bug when sampling unfamiliar cuisines. In a worst-case scenario, you can resort to turning underwear inside out to get extra wear in, but don’t go making a habit of it.

Freshen Up Using Wet Wipes

Any backpacker will know that there will be days when you have no access to running water, never mind a hot shower. Carrying good quality hygiene wipes provides a good alternative that allows you to stay fresh even when you don’t have access to proper facilities. Giving yourself the once over with a hygiene product like DUDE Wipes after a sweaty hike will leave you feeling as fresh as a daisy.

Don’t Forget to Clean Your Feet

Don’t underestimate the importance of keeping your feet clean. If you are on a particularly active holiday and your feet are stuck in hiking boots most of the time, you might be prone to catching a fungal infection if you’re not careful. The easiest way to keep your feet clean is to change your socks regularly. Washing your feet each day will also help, as does just allowing your shoes to air out.

Ditch the Deodorant

This may seem like an odd tip, but leave any scented deodorants or cleaning products at home. If you are spending time outdoors, you’ll find that the strong scents attract bugs and will end up causing major discomfort for you. You’d be best to embrace your natural smell. Making a special effort to keep your armpits and groin area clean also helps.

Keeping clean while enjoying the great outdoors isn’t always going to be easy. However, carrying a few simple products and following these straightforward tips should help you stay fresh while you are out exploring. Happy travels!