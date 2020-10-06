Tips for Travelling on a Budget

Most people have the urge to travel the world and experience as much as they can, but unfortunately, not everyone can afford it. Travelling is expensive, and a luxury not everyone can have.

Have you ever heard of someone travelling the world, and wondered how on earth they can afford it? Between travel costs, accommodation, and food, going on a trip might make your wallet a lot thinner. And those are just the main things – not to mention things like souvenirs, or clothes to suit the climate of your destination.

While some have given up and accepted the fact that their travelling dreams may never come true, you shouldn’t throw in the towel just yet. There are plenty of ways to make travelling cheaper, and we’re going to share them with you.

Shop the sales

While this may seem like an obvious choice, many people don’t realize that airlines, car rentals, and even places to stay often have massive discounts. We’re talking 50% and more off your fees! Some of the companies even work together, so that if you book your travel and accommodation through the same place, they’ll give you a discount.

Have a look at your airline’s baggage fees

Most airlines offer the opportunity for passengers to take baggage of a certain weight on the plane with them at no additional cost. However, if your baggage exceeds the costs, you’ll have to pay extra. By packing light, you can avoid these extras fees.

Do research on what the maximum weight you’re allowed to take on your flight is, and pack accordingly. Something as simple as removing a few pairs of shoes might just save you precious money. Take a look at different airlines’ air baggage fees, such as the Icelandair baggage fees.

Book your return in advance

Booking a return trip is often much cheaper than booking a one-way trip. By doing something as easy as booking your departure and return trip at the same time, you’ll be able to save some much-needed money.

If you’ve booked your return in advance, you’ll also be less likely to give into the temptation of staying a few extra nights. When travelling, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and forget about serious things like finances, so by making this decision beforehand, you’ll be saving yourself from a lot of regret.

Travel locally

When we thing of travel, we often thing of going overseas, especially to popular locations, such as France. But truth be told, there are often amazing gems to be found without ever crossing an ocean. Sure, you might still have to travel a fair distance, but it’ll cost you less money and time than a transatlantic trip.

It will also most likely be easier for you to go on a shorter trip. No one wants to sit on a twenty-hour flight only to stay at their destination for a few days, but if you don’t stray too far from home, you can easily take a weekend-long travelling trip.

Travel in a group

There are many benefits to travelling in a group, such as higher safety and a smaller chance of getting lost, but another benefit is that you’ll all be saving money. You can split accommodation costs, food costs, and even other costs like renting a car. If you don’t want to go on a trip with friends or family, you can always join a tour group. You’ll also get to meet new people this way.

Make your own food

Food is a massive part of travel, and it would be a wasted trip if you go to a beautiful destination and never get the chance to experience their local food. However, that doesn’t mean you need to spend every meal in a restaurant.

Take a break and try making some homemade meals now and then. You can still immerse yourself in the cultural experience by using local ingredients and maybe even trying your hand at making a local dish, but you’ll be giving your bank account a bit of a break.

Consider different modes of transportation

Our minds tend to immediately jump to planes whenever we think of travelling, but air travel isn’t your only option. Going on a train or even a cruise is a great way of making the actual travel time part of your holiday.

You can also compare the costs of renting a car to those of using public transport. Depending on where you’re staying, you might even be able to rent a bicycle to get you to where you need to be, or you could walk if all of the items on your itinerary take place in close proximity to one another.

Work while you travel

A lot of places offer the option to work while you travel. You usually help out around a hostel-like living arrangement in exchange for free board and sometimes meals. You might even get paid a small stipend in exchange for your efforts.

This is a great way of funding your travels, but it does take more planning than your usual trip, since you’ll have to consider what the laws in that country are like with regards to non-residents working.

Stay with friends or family

If you have any relatives or friends who live in the area you’re planning on going to, it might be worthwhile to ask them whether you could stay with them for a while. Even if you don’t stay for the full duration of your trip and only spend a few nights there, you’ll still be stretching your money.

Opt for cheaper souvenirs

Our travels tend to end before we’re ready, so we often immortalize them with souvenirs, whether for ourselves or our loved ones. Instead of choosing expensive gifts to take back, consider cheaper but more personal presents for those you care about.

You can wander around a street market and pick up something unique and beautiful at a fraction of the price. Chances are it will be more appreciated than an expensive but impersonal gift. After all, it’s the thought that counts.