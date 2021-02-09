Ruka Africa Invites Travelers to Virtually Fly Over Tanzania with Free Experiential App

Ruka Africa, Tanzania’s leading scenic flight operator, today announced the launch of a free experiential app, available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The app takes listeners on the same journey that passengers experience on Ruka’s scenic flights, sharing the history and culture of landmarks such as Mount Kilimanjaro, Lake Manyara, and Serengeti National Park. Although each tour follows a particular flight path, the narrative is meant to provide an engaging experience, whether listeners are on board or at home.

Ruka Africa CEO Clinton Swai, a native of Arusha, created the app to enrich the experience of guests in-flight, but said he has discovered a worldwide audience for Tanzania’s stories.

“We approached this app as a labor of love for Arusha, so it has been rewarding to hear that listeners are enjoying it across the world,” he said. “We of course hope that anyone listening will want to see the region in person, but we also hope people can get excited about the destination wherever they are.”

The app features five individual stories, which run between 20 minutes and just over an hour. Each features between 9 and 16 “stops,” allowing listeners to skip ahead and learn about the points that interest them most.

In-flight listeners enjoy the benefit of geolocation tracking, ensuring that each story they hear corresponds with the features they see on the ground. To learn more about scenic flights or to find an available seat, visit www.rukafrica.com.

About Ruka Africa

Ruka Africa is an innovative team of aviation and tourism professionals inspired to bring joy

in the African Airspace. Based in Arusha, the company offers scenic flights over local landmarks, including Mount Kilimanjaro and Serengeti National Park. Each flight includes a custom audio tour, provided over noise-canceling Bose headphones, that corresponds to the flight path. Ruka is committed to sustainability and respect for the local community, following routes that minimize noise for locals and partnering with Carbon Tanzania to off-set its carbon footprint. Through its innovative and affordable booking process, guests can book single seats on regularly scheduled group flights. To learn more, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .