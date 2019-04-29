4 Reasons to Visit Hawaii at Least Once in Your Life

Hawaii, the tropical vacation spot with natural beauty is unlike any other place in the world. Starting from the majestic mountains to city life, you will find it all. There are a plethora of things to do and see. There is something out there for everyone. You should visit Hawaii, at least once in your life, here’s why.

• The Weather

When you plan for a vacation, the first thing that you check is the weather. Well, Hawaii has got you all covered. It has the best weather in the world. The islands have wetter and drier season but the temperature is comparatively steady round the year. The lush green island has the sun shining almost throughout the year. However, rain showers help maintain greenery. With the trade wind blowing, a cool breeze can make for an ideal day in paradise.

• The Beaches

This is no brainer. There are more than 750 miles of shoreline with 400 names beaches. These are all public beaches. You will definitely find a beach which is just perfect for you, as well as your family. As a matter of fact, when you are in Hawaii, you can even choose the color of your beach. Yes, you heard it right. There are yellow, red, black, white, and even a green sand beach.

You can take a dip or just relax by the beach. Soak in the sun

• The Volcano

Every Hawaiian Islands had been formed by a hotspot at the ocean floor. These islands stretch over fifteen hundred miles. The newest island has been formed on the Hawaiian southeast coast called the Big Island. With time, the islands move off these hotspots, each of them is a reminder of the volcanic past.

Helicopter tours are available at Kauai into Mt. Waialeale crater which is considered to be the wettest spots to be found on earth. Almost everybody visiting Oahu can make the first hike to Diamond Head. However, the most popular one is Kilauea to be found on Hawaii Island.

• The Ocean

Hawaii has a large collection of ocean activities which you can take part in. If you want to ride the waves, go surfing, windsurfing, and boogie boarding. In case you love underwater activities, there is snorkeling, scuba diving, and sunbath. However, if you want to stay dry, there are sailing tours that you can avail.