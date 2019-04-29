Successful second annual Mexico Travel Roadshow 2019

Top Mexican destinations and suppliers met tour operators and travel agents last week in three important regions in the UK.

With the UK being the most important European Market with over half a million British tourists visiting Mexico every year and a potential visitor number of over 14 million per year there is huge opportunity for growth.

In order to maximise the impact of the Mexico Summer Reception, three strategic locations were chosen: London (Tuesday 25 June), Manchester (Wednesday 26 June), and Cheltenham (Thursday 27 June).

Building on last year’s successful launch of the Roadshow, the events’ setting allowed resorts, airlines and tourist destinations to meet and network with British tour operators and travel agents in each region and to update the industry with their latest news, products and offerings.

Across the three days, attendees from some of the most important UK tour operators and travel agents, interacted with a range of exhibitors which included the tourism boards and representatives of Los Cabos (Baja California Sur), Mexican Caribbean (Quintana Roo), Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit and the state of Yucatán. As well as other exhibiting travel suppliers, including: Aeromexico, Velas Resorts, Viceroy Los Cabos and Viceroy Riviera Maya, Hotel Xcaret, Sandos Finisterra and AMResorts.

With the recent closure of the Mexico Tourism Board, a group of London based Mexican agencies, Hestegia Ltd., 110PerCeb Ltd. and Métonymie_, have taken over the running of the Roadshow to ensure that there is a continuous Mexican presence in the UK.

The Mexico Summer Reception will be returning for a third year in 2020 with several new and exciting host cities and exhibitors to be announced in the future.

For more information head to: https://www.mexicosummerreception.com/

The organisers wish to thank the Mexican Embassy in the United Kingdom for their support and presence during the London event.

Manuel Diaz Cebrian, founder of 110PERCEB LTD said: “The second instalment of the Mexico Summer Reception has been a great success. This year we focused on one-to-one networking in order for the exhibitors to discuss and showcase their business opportunities to the numerous attendees. More importantly we’ve been able to ensure continuity in the promotional activities of our exhibitors in this important European market thanks to this new collaborative effort between the three Mexican organisers.”

Vicente Salas, founder of Hestegia Ltd said: “The events held across the UK this week have proved to be a worthwhile experience for attendees again after the successful launch of the Mexico Summer Reception in 2018. It’s great to see some of the work created through relationships made over the years and we look forward to helping continue the impressive relationship between Mexican tourism and the UK.”

Polo Sanchez-Valle, founder of Métonymie_ said: “We’re very pleased with the results of the second Mexico Summer Reception roadshow events. They contributed to rise our exhibitors’ visibility and reputation in the market. From a trade perspective, we want to incorporate this roadshow in the travel trade’s annual events’ agenda of Mexican destinations and travel suppliers, as a more direct and proactive means to approach the market and as a complement to their participation in established trade shows in Europe”.

Hestegia Ltd.

The recently created European tourism promotion company is led by Vicente Salas, a former director of the Mexico Tourism Board for the UK, Ireland, Northern Europe and Africa. Salas has more than 25 years experience in the Airline and Tourism sectors.

110PERCEB Ltd.

110PERCEB Ltd. is a London based consultancy and promotional company headed up by Manuel Diaz Cebrian, a former Regional Director of the Mexico Tourism Board for Europe. Diaz Cebrian has more than 25 years experience in the Hotel & Tourism sectors. One of his main clients is Los Cabos, one of Mexico’s and the world’s premier luxury destinations, where he is the European Representative.

Métonymie_

The London-based marketing agency is led by Polo Sanchez-Valle who specialises in image and reputation management for private and public sector companies in Europe.

