Zurich Airport Sees More Than Double the Passengers in 2022

In 2022, 22.6 million passengers passed through Zurich Airport. Compared to last year, this corresponds to more than a doubling; in 2021, 10.2 million passengers were counted. Compared to 2019, passenger numbers are at 72%.

After a first quarter that was still marked by the pandemic, passenger traffic at Zurich Airport recovered significantly over the course of the year. In the first half of the year, passenger numbers rose within as short period of time from 15,000 in some cases to up to 90,000 travelers on peak days. Although the total number of passengers is thus still below the figures for 2019, it exceeds the forecasts made at the beginning of the year.

The number of air traffic movements was 216,584 in 2022, an increase of 63% compared to 2021 and 79% compared to 2019. A total of 422,153 tons of cargo were handled at Zurich Airport in 2022. Compared to the previous year, this represents an increase of 7% and compared to 2019, a decrease of 7%.

Key traffic figures December 2022

In December 2022, 1,904,409 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 80% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 82% of those reached in December 2019. The number of local passengers was 1,289,918. Transfer passengers amounted to 32%, equal to 609,554 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 26% to 17,581 take offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 87% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 126 (+34% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 77% (+20 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 34’087 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of December. This led to a decrease of 9% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to December 2019, freight volume decreased by 11%.

