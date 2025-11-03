ZentrumHub expands across Europe after reaching 30M+ daily API requests

ZentrumHub, a travel technology platform that helps OTAs connect with suppliers globally through a universal API connection, announced at the World Travel Market London 2025 its strategic expansion into the European market, after reaching the milestone of over 30 million daily requests to its unified AI-powered API.

Building on its strong position in North America, one of the company’s key markets, ZentrumHub is now accelerating its international expansion with a focus on Europe. The goal is to further its vision of offering a more efficient alternative to traditional hotel integrations—where online travel agents can seamlessly connect to a wide portfolio of hotel rooms from suppliers worldwide through a single, unified connection.

“We were born to solve one of the biggest challenges in travel technology: fragmented hotel connectivity. Our single API unifies GDS, hotel suppliers, and aggregators into one seamless platform for agencies of all sizes. But our real vision goes beyond aggregation: we’re building an AI-powered data intelligence layer that transforms raw supply data into actionable insights, helping travel companies optimize booking journeys, predict demand, and drive conversion through smarter decision-making,” says Abhinav Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO of ZentrumHub.

Founded in 2021 in India, the company currently serves 90 clients worldwide and works with more than 100 premium suppliers such as Expedia, Hotelbeds, Booking Holdings, RateHawk or WebBeds, aiming to reach 150 suppliers connected by the end of 2026. ZentrumHub will be participating at WTM London 2025 to strengthen its market position in Europe and grow its network of strategic partners in the region.

“Europe is a mature and technologically demanding market, making it a key region for the future of travel tech. Our technology is designed to meet these demands, combining efficiency and scalability to support the evolving needs of travel companies,” concludes Sinha.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI-Enabled Hotel Booking Engine

The platform also features an AI-enabled B2B and B2C booking engine that replicates the end-to-end hotel booking experience of an online travel agency. It includes modules such as revenue management, currency conversion, white-label capabilities, agent onboarding, and hotel-room mapping integration. As a unified platform, ZentrumHub stands out in the market with 99.99% uptime by seamlessly connecting to hotel APIs.

Its AI-powered capabilities, including ChatGPT integration, enable dynamic searches and grant access to more than ten million properties worldwide. The tech platform also provides a robust AI-powered search, pricing algorithms, pre-integrated hotel suppliers, and white-label customization options.

ZentrumHub’s AI roadmap includes personalized hotel and rate recommendations, granular analytics to optimize sales, reducing discovery and optimizing time to book, and insights to increase sales further.

The company’s innovation has been recognized with prestigious industry awards, including “Booking Platform of the Year 2025” by TravelTech Breakthrough (for the second consecutive year) and inclusion in PhocusWire’s “Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2025.” This recognition reflects the company’s rapid growth, having achieved a year-on-year CAGR of over 70% since its founding, all while operating as a bootstrapped, profitable venture from day one.