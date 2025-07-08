Yas Island Abu Dhabi Unveils Summer Fun and First-Ever Summer Camp

Yas Island is gearing up to deliver an unparalleled summer with a dynamic lineup of entertainment across its award-winning theme parks and leisure destinations. From brand-new shows and special encounters to expanded aquatic thrills at Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and magnificent marine adventures at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the island offers cherished moments for every family member throughout the warmer months.

Ignite Summer with Speed and Spectacle at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

This summer, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi invites guests to witness the artistry of engineering come to life with its spectacular new show, “Officina Maranello”. Running until August 31, with six shows each week, this production offers an immersive journey into the intricate process of creating a Ferrari V12 engine. Families can join Dina, the brilliant lead engineer and her dynamic team of Tifosi, as they navigate through the thrilling stages of innovation, foundry, forging, assembly, testing and final installation. The show vividly depicts the precision, craftsmanship and innovation behind every iconic Ferrari engine, promising a truly captivating experience for all.

Dive into Expanded Thrills and Enchanting Nights at Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

This summer, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, officially opened its much-anticipated expansion, making the water’s greatest playground even greater. Spanning an impressive 13,445 sqm, the newly launched “Lost City” brings a bold new chapter to the waterpark’s beloved story, ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’, and introduces more than 20 brand-new rides, slides, and experiences. With this addition, Yas Waterworld now offers over 60 world-class rides, slides, and attractions. Signature rides include Al Falaj Race, the region’s first side-by-side dueling tube raft race, Al Sahel Junior, the first mini zero-gravity junior boomerango, and Bahamut’s Rage, a high-thrill log flume water ride. With so many new adventures to explore, boundless thrills await.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Yas Ladies is back, taking place every Friday from 1 PM to 10 PM. This exclusive ladies-only event offers complete privacy with a dedicated all-female staff, giving guests the chance to enjoy over 60 thrilling rides, slides, and experiences. This season features an action-packed lineup of live music, DJs, and unforgettable Friday nights just for women.

Step into Heroic Encounters at Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Get ready for non-stop action as DC Super Hero Season returns to Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until August 31. This season features all-new pop-up performances, heroic character interactions and exciting photo opportunities that bring the world of DC Super Heroes to life like never before. Guests can join Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and many more iconic heroes for an action-packed adventure filled with immersive entertainment and thrilling activities the whole family can enjoy.

Explore Ocean Wonders Day and Night at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

A unique summer unfolds at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where discovery and excitement extend from day to night. Families can experience the dazzling Electric Ocean Festival daily until August 31, with extended opening hours till 8 PM. This limited time live neon spectacular at One Ocean celebrates the deep connection between marine life and humans through glowing sounds, lights, and astonishing performances. Guests can witness mesmerizing neon marine performers, enjoy vibrant music, get creative at the neon art station, test glow-in-the-dark face paint, and meet SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s beloved live characters in their festive best.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will also be gearing up to explore the incredible world of sharks during Shark Week. Running from July 28 until August 3, guests can look forward to a week-long celebration with plenty of limited-time fun and educational activities.

For those seeking an even deeper immersion, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will also be hosting a special shark-themed sleepover on the night of August 2, offering families a unique opportunity to spend the night surrounded by marine wonders. This enchanting adventure includes a giant pizza party, access to the Electric Ocean show, guided animal explorations, and special meet and greets with the marine life theme park’s live characters.

The Ultimate Summer Escape Awaits

Beyond the thrills, Yas Island makes summer escapes easier and more rewarding than ever with its Kids Go Free offer. Valid until September 30, the offer allows up to two children under 12 receive complimentary accommodation, theme park access and dining when two accompanying adults book a package at participating hotels. This comprehensive package includes access to the same hotel meal plan as their parents or select dining options from over 30 premier culinary outlets across the island.

Adventure Meets Discovery at Yas Island Summer Camp

For an enriching and adventure-filled break, guests can sign up for the Yas Island Summer Camp, running from July 7 to August 22, every Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 2 PM. This unique program combines learning with high-energy experiences across Yas Island’s world-renowned theme parks, where thrill truly inspires discovery at every turn. Prices start from AED 1,595 for the first camper, AED 1,275 for additional siblings, and AED 900 for Yas Annual Passholders. For registration and more details, visit Yas Island Summer Camp.

Unleash Creativity at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

For families seeking hands-on experience, Little Acres Summer Camp at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club offers a season of imaginative adventure. Running from June 30 to August 22, this weekday program features themed weeks full of creative activities including slime making, flower planting, racing games and arts and crafts. Daily rates start from AED 45 for club members and AED 130 for visitors, while weekly rates begin at AED 180 for members and AED 499 for visitors. For more information and to register, visit Little Acres Summer Camp.

Dine to win thrilling prizes at Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina this summer

This summer, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina transform dining into an exhilarating experience with Summer Pitstop a thrilling 62-day dine & win campaign running from 1 July to 31 August 2025. Diners who spend AED 100 or more at over 25 participating restaurants are eligible to enter a thrilling draw to win exclusive prizes.

The Grand Prize is a VIP Mega Fan Experience for one winner and their three guests at the Abu Dhabi GP season finale. The winning group will enjoy premium hospitality with 360-degree circuit views, Pit Lane Walk access, a complimentary one-day pass to any Yas Island theme park and access to cultural landmarks. In addition, one lucky winner, announced every two weeks during the promotion, will receive access for two to the Abu Dhabi GP Race Week, featuring action-packed racing, fan zones, all-day entertainment, and more. To enter, diners simply upload their receipts at summerpitstop.ae and keep their physical receipt for validation. Campaign terms and conditions apply.

Indulge in Seasonal Dining Delights at Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina

Yas Bay Waterfront is serving up a full menu of seasonal offers across its popular dining destinations, perfect for families, foodies and friends looking to make the most of summer days and nights.

At Hunter & Barrel, families can enjoy a delicious perk, where children aged 8 and under dine for free with every main dish ordered. Available from July 1 to August 31, this offer is ideal for a hearty and hassle-free family meal. And, meat lovers are in for an additional treat every Tuesday in July. Head to “Steak & Sip” to enjoy a signature Tomahawk steak, served with two sides and a bottle of grape for AED 699.

Pop City is doubling the fun all summer long. On weekdays, guests can enjoy a buy one get one 50% off offer on pops and bites boxes between 12 PM and 6 PM. On weekends, takeaway orders come with a 20% discount on the coffee menu with every three pops purchased from 4 PM to 11 PM.

Over at Paradiso, guests can savor a vibrant selection of seasonal offers running through October. Seafood lovers can indulge in Seafood Night every Monday from 8 PM to 10 PM, with dishes priced at AED 99 per person or AED 199 with bubbles. For those visiting midday, weekday Business Lunches from Monday to Friday between 12 PM and 4 PM offer a two-course meal starting at AED 99 or AED 120 with dessert among other offers throughout the week.

Moreover, Yas Marina offers a vibrant array of experiences for every mood and moment. Stars’n’Bars features everything from happy hours to lively party brunches and late-night drunches. Ishtar delights guests with its enticing Golden Hours and Layali Nights, while Iris Yas Island is the ultimate destination for party lovers seeking great music and electric vibes. Meanwhile, Mika invites guests to unwind during its signature Angel Hour.

For full details on all promotions and experiences at Yas Marina, visit:

https://www.yasmarina.ae/promotions

Experience High-Octane Adventures with Exclusive Summer Savings at Yas Marina Circuit

This summer, Yas Marina Circuit invites guests to take advantage of up to 15% off on a selection of exhilarating experiences. From high-speed Driving Experiences and Passenger Experiences to competitive fun on the Karting track and behind-the-scenes Venue Tours, there’s something for every thrill-seeker. The promotional period runs from July 1 to August 31, with the offer valid on all bookings for experiences taking place between July 1 and September 15.

For more information and to book, visit: yasmarinacircuit.com

Yas Island stands as the ultimate summer playground, promising remarkable adventures and lasting memories for all families.

Yas Waterworld was voted as Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2024 and Yas Island was voted as World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2024, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was voted as World’s Leading Theme Park 2024 and Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2024 by the World Travel Awards

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/