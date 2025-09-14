Wynn Redefines the Luxury Exhibition Experience

Wynn is set to transform the traditional auto exhibition experience with its third edition of the “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition”, showcasing over 20 of the world’s most coveted supercars alongside exclusive collaborations between automotive legends and luxury powerhouses. Running from September 29 through November 16 at both Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, the exhibition coincides with the Macau Grand Prix, creating the city’s ultimate celebration of speed, luxury, and craftsmanship through a series of specially curated experiences found #OnlyAtWynn.

Exclusive limited-time collaborations make Asian debuts

The “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition” reimagines the hypercar showcase through first-of-their-kind partnerships that blur the lines between automotive excellence and luxury craftsmanship. At Wynn Palace, all eyes are on the Macao premiere of a Formula 1® car. The visually stunning, high-tech masterpiece will sport an exclusive luxury fashion house monogram design across its sleek, aerodynamic surface. A series of groundbreaking collaborations are also making their Asian debuts, including the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 dressed in Roger Dubuis colors to create a stunning fusion of Italian racing heritage and Swiss horological precision. The Lamborghini Huracán is draped in A BATHING APE®‘s signature ABC CAMO camouflage to illustrate how urban fashion culture intersects with supercar design. The Pagani Utopia debuts a limited-edition collaboration between the Pagani and BAPE® to cleverly interweave Italian automotive artistry with Japanese street fashion. The vintage Mercedes 300SL Gullwing stands as a testament to timeless design alongside an exclusive collection from Chopard, renowned Swiss luxury jeweler and watchmaker.

At Wynn Macau, leading watch marketplace Wristcheck creates an innovative display where limited-edition timepieces float in specially designed capsules next to the British hypercar, Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.

China’s electric future takes center stage

For the first time in Macao, Wynn is bringing together China’s leading EV manufacturers to showcase the future of electric supercars, demonstrating how Chinese innovation is reshaping the automotive landscape. Visitors to Wynn Macau can witness groundbreaking hypercars that demonstrate not only breathtaking speed and power but also advanced fast-charging capabilities and sustainable technology that is transforming the supercar industry.

Gear up for exciting immersive experiences – pop-ups, live art, and F1 racing simulators

The exhibition opens with spectacular fanfare on September 29, as Wynn invites Swiss artist Saiff Vasarhelyi to Macao, where he brings the McLaren 600LT to life through one of his signature, real-time spray-painting performances. His colorful transformation of the McLaren 600LT will be on display alongside HUBLOT’s street-art watch collection in a celebration of vibrant artistic expression.

Professional-grade F1® Racing Simulators provide visitors with the opportunity to experience the thrill of Formula 1 racing on the world’s most famous circuits. These bespoke simulators create an immersive competitive environment where participants can feel the full motion and intensity of F1 racing. Hourly competitions crown the fastest lap time winner, with each champion receiving a custom F1 cap designed by Saiff Vasarhelyi himself. Visitors can participate in the F1 simulator competition by presenting a single, same-day purchase receipt of MOP 5,000 or more from participating retail stores at Wynn Palace or Wynn Macau. Alternatively, guests can qualify with a same-day dining receipt of MOP 500 or more from participating food and beverage outlets at either Wynn location.

Throughout the exhibition, the “Hyper Shop” pop-up store at Wynn Palace offers rare F1 merchandise including exclusive fan apparel and accessories from anniversary collections and special Grand Prix collaborations, as well as LEGO® builds, collectible helmets, and Amalgam cars. The BAPE® pop-up store is also making its debut, showcasing Asia’s first exclusive release of their new Pagani crossover collection, giving fashion and automotive enthusiasts unprecedented access to this limited collaboration.

The “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition” runs from September 29 through November 16, across both Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, with free admission open to the public. This timing strategically coincides with the Macau Grand Prix, the city’s most celebrated motorsport event, creating an unparalleled automotive celebration that positions Macao as the epicenter of luxury mobility and racing culture.

This year’s exhibition once again demonstrates Wynn’s commitment to delivering signature luxury experiences that reinforce Macao’s reputation as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure. As part of the exclusive “Wynn Signature” collection of premium experiences, the Hypercar Exhibition offers visitors close-up encounters with the world’s most coveted vehicles and luxury brands, creating truly memorable #OnlyAtWynn moments.