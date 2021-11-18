Wyndham Hotels expands Trip.com deal in Asia Pacific

Trip.com has signed a global agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, giving travellers access to 22 brands across a range of segments.

This includes over 1,600 hotels in the Asia Pacific region, where Wyndham commands a leading presence, with hotels located in popular travel destinations like Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and more.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of hotels and resorts in mainland China has enjoyed immense popularity with Trip.com users.

Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are excited to expand our strategic relationship with Trip.com Group, a leading distribution partner.

“This strategic alliance is a key development that will enable our hotels to expand their global distribution capabilities, and provide them with innovative and interactive solutions to drive bookings, as we continue to serve millions of travellers on the road to recovery.”

Through the expanded global agreement, Trip.com and Wyndham will further strengthen their strategic alliance that will continue to drive hotel performance and bookings.

Both companies will increase collaboration on travel marketing initiatives.

Data insights from its sophisticated transaction platforms will also further optimise the booking experience for Chinese travellers.

Ray Chen, chief executive of accommodation business at Trip.com Group, said: “This agreement will enrich our accommodation inventory for travellers and ensure that we remain their go-to travel companion as regional and global travel recovers.

“Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an extensive portfolio of hotels in key destinations that overlap with Trip.com Group’s key markets in Asia Pacific and beyond.

“We look forward to a bright future with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.”