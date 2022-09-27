WTTC Members and G20 Ministers gather in Bali as part of the Tourism Ministerial meeting

The Travel & Tourism private sector was invited to the G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting today, when the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) addressed the Group of Twenty in Bali, Indonesia.

During her speech at the critical meeting, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said that while Travel & Tourism is recovering following more than two years of pain, enhanced collaboration between the public and private sector is needed now more than ever if we are to achieve a full recovery and ensure a sustainable future.

Simpson told Ministers that Travel & Tourism is central to the world’s economic recovery as it is set to grow at double the speed of the global economy over the next 10 years.

As the current holder of the G20 Presidency, Indonesia is focussing on the need to create a more inclusive and sustainable foundation for growth, carrying the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

The Tourism Ministers have focused the conversation on a “People-Centred recovery” that will benefit communities and SME’s.

WTTC’s latest research shows that while COVID-19 had devastating effect on Travel & Tourism, the future looks bright with the creation of more than 126 million jobs globally over the next decade.

According to the research, two thirds of these jobs will be created in G20 countries, producing 82 million Travel & Tourism jobs by 2032.

However, while travellers are beginning to discover the world once again and demand is on the rise, WTTC says challenges remain.

During her address to G20 leaders, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Travel & Tourism is seeing green shoots of recovery. The world, with some exceptions, is travelling again.

“However, the recovery could be hampered by economic headwinds. Rising energy prices, cost of living, labour shortages, airspace restrictions, and, of course, climate change, all threaten the full of recovery of our sector.

“In order to unlock its full potential and achieve the long-awaited recovery, the public and private sector must join forces and collaborate more than ever. This historic meeting gives us the best platform to establish public-private collaboration, which will help us build back a better, stronger, and more resilient Travel & Tourism sector.

“Finance Ministers should take note that this is the sector that will turbo charge economies following the worst economic shock of the modern age, creating 126 million new jobs.”

During the meeting, Ministers and business leaders discussed policies that have the support of the Travel & Tourism sector, and which practises have been the most effective in nurturing the workforce, protecting communities and the environment, and ultimately working towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

The Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Korea, United States, Canada, Spain and Indonesia took part at the dialogue, joined by the UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

WTTC’s Members attending this meeting were Arnold Donald, Carnival Corporation; Rajit Sukumaran, IHG CEO of Southeast Asia, Shirley Tan, CEO Rajawali Property Group, Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer VFS Global, Sven Leirvaag VP Amadeus, Andrea Grisdale, IC Bellagio CEO, Beth Potter CEO Tourism Industry Association of Canada and Korea; Steven Liew, Airbnb Regional Director, representing different industries and regions.