WTTC Global Summit delayed until April

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit will now take place in April – one month later than the originally planned date.

The 20th running of the show is being organised in partnership with the Government of Quintana Roo in Mexico and will be held in Cancun, Mexico on April 25th-27th.

WTTC said it had taken the decision to move the event from March into April to coincide with the expected relaxation of travel restrictions and the beginning of the sector’s recovery.

While Cancun is ready to host the summit now, the international organisation is confident that rescheduling the event will enable more international participants to take part and help lead the sector into recovery.

The event will take place in a hybrid format, allowing those unable to travel to benefit from the content virtually.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC chief executive, said: “While Cancun is ready to host our Global Summit as planned, we believe that moving the event back by just a few weeks, will enable people from many more regions around the world to attend the event, in beautiful Cancun, one of the most popular destinations in the world.

“As the global vaccination rollout picks up pace and with international mobility rules expected to be relaxed over the coming weeks, more people from key regions will be able to participate and add to the conversation for the path to recovery.

“Those unable to attend the event in person, will be able to join virtually from anywhere in the world.”