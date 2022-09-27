WTD 2022, A Strategic Momentum for Indonesia

For the first time in history, Indonesia has the honor to hosting the 42nd World Tourism Day 2022 celebration on 27 September 2022 in Bali, which will be a crucial and strategic momentum for Indonesia to realize its development agenda as well as quality and sustainable tourism.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Sunday (25/9/2022), stated that this year’s World Tourism Day is celebrated as a transition to tourism which will be recognized as an important pillar for the development and progress of tourism after the pandemic.

Therefore, the theme for WTD 2022 is “Rethinking Tourism”. In which, stakeholders in the tourism sector unite their vision and mission through creative ideas oriented towards ‘people’ and ‘planet’ to strengthen resilience. So that the tourism sector will not be vulnerable to disasters.

Since the pandemic hit the world, all stakeholders have realized that strengthening the basic foundation of tourism that puts forward ‘people’ (preparing a more resilient, superior and competitive society) and ‘planet’ (maintaining environmental sustainability and natural wealth) are an absolute thing that must be done by every tourism individual.

“So that the value of tourism itself will be even greater because it has a good impact not only on improving community’s welfare but also on the sustainability of our earth. For this reason, the celebration of World Tourism Day 2022 is a very strategic momentum for Indonesia to realize the agenda and ideals of a more sustainable future tourism,” according to Minister Sandiaga.

The celebration of WTD this time will feature a multi-stakeholder discussion panel with the theme “Rethinking Tourism as a Key Element on Recovery” and also a discussion with the theme “The Tourism We Want” which will be led by representatives from the tourism sector in Bali.

It is projected that a total of 200 to 300 representatives of UNWTO member countries, G20 Tourism Ministers, guest countries, international organizations, national and international tourism stakeholders will be present to strengthen the celebrations and key messages of World Tourism Day.

“Of course, the celebration of this World Tourism Day belongs to all of us, the Indonesian people as part of the world community. And the success of World Tourism Day 2022 will be the success of all of us and all Indonesian tourism people,” he added.

Acting Deputy for Resources and Institutions of the MOTCE, Frans Teguh, added that through this activity, it is expected that tourism can be part of building the nation in a better direction.

“This means that tourism belongs to us all and we want to encourage and ensure to build the nation together through tourism,” Frans said.