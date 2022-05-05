World View reaches 1,000 reservations for edge of space flight

World View, the stratospheric ballooning and space tourism company, has accomplished a new milestone: reaching one thousand reservations for its space tourism programme taking participants to the edge of space in a zero-pressure stratospheric balloon and pressurised space capsule. As seasoned leaders in stratospheric exploration and space tourism, the company has now sold the greatest number of seats in the space tourism category.

World View’s reservations for Spaceport Grand Canyon have also been sold out for the first year, with commercial flights slated to begin in 2024. World View’s reservations come from 32 countries with the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom leading the list. A growing list of Explorers have reserved at multiple spaceports while others purchased additional tickets for friends and family, including 43 reservations for a full-capsule.

“Reaching 1,000 reservations underscores the passion, excitement and interest for this unique experience that World View offers. This means 1,000 new people will be able to enjoy majestic views of both Earth and space for an adventure that’s never been this accessible to humanity. The fact that the Grand Canyon spaceport flight has sold out for the first year also showcases the market demand and growing interest in space tourism. We have been working diligently to share our purpose-first mission with future guests so that they will join us on the journey to rediscovering our wondrous Earth.” said Ryan M Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer of World View.

Today’s announcement follows the company’s entry to the space tourism and exploration market in late 2021, offering a more affordable, long-duration and accessible space experience that couples enjoying the unique views of Earth and space. World View voyages will originate out of the Seven Wonders of the World, Stratospheric Edition™ including Spaceports Grand Canyon, Great Barrier Reef, Serengeti, Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, Pyramids of Giza and Great Wall of China, providing participants the opportunity to experience these wonders from the ground and then view the same location from the edge of space.

Flights cost $50,000 and will lift eight participants and two World View crew members in a zero-pressure stratospheric balloon and pressurised space capsule to 100,000 feet altitude, nearly 23 miles into the stratosphere, for a transformative experience that will last six to eight hours. Participants will lift off before dawn to watch the sunrise over Earth, once at the apogee of 100,000 feet, Explorers will witness the darkness of space, see the stars above, and view the curvature of the Earth.

