World Travel Awards Grand Final winners unveiled in Oman

The finest travel brands have been unveiled at a star-studded gala ceremony in Muscat, Oman.

The elite of the travel industry gathered for the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony, 2019, at the landmark Royal Opera House Muscat to find out who among them had been crowned the best in the world.

Winners at the red-carpet reception included Etihad Airways, named World’s Leading Airline; Armani Hotel Dubai, voted World’s Leading Hotel, and Dubai, with the emirate collecting World’s Leading Business Travel Destination.

The paradise island of St. Lucia was the recipient of World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination.

At the same time, Kenya scooped World’s Leading Safari Destination, and Moscow fended off stiff competition to emerge as World’s Leading City Destination.

The evening marked the climax of the World Travel Awards 26th anniversary Grand Tour 2019, an annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world, with the winners of World Travel Awards’ six regional ceremonies going head-to-head for the coveted World titles.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It has been an honour to bring World Travel Awards to Oman for the first time in our 26-year history.

“What an incredible evening it has been here in the magnificent capital of Muscat.

“We have had the privilege of recognising the world’s leading hotels, destinations, airlines and travel providers and my congratulations to each of them.”

In the aviation sector, Aeroflot capped a year of strong passenger growth by winning both World’s Leading Airline Brand and World’s Leading Airline – Business Class, while Singapore Changi Airport was named World’s Leading Airport.

Oman Airports was named World’s Leading Airport Operator.

Since the opening of its new terminal, Muscat International Airport has witnessed significant shifts in its approach to high-level service and travel experiences.

The strength of Portugal’s tourism economy was reflected with several victories, including World’s Leading Destination, while capital Lisbon was named World’s Leading City Break Destination.

Leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers of the global travel industry attended what marked World Travel Awards’ inaugural ceremony in the beautiful sultanate of Oman.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni, chief executive, Oman Airports said: “Hosting the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony has enabled us to bolster our support for the Oman Aviation Group to strengthen the tourism and transport sectors and achieve the strategic goals of Oman 2040.

“Having approached international markets and strengthened our relationships with key players in the travel and tourism sectors over the years, we felt it our responsibility to support and host international events of such magnitude here in Muscat.

“Our sponsorship of this grand event further enables us to attract global travel and tourism brands to visit Oman and see first-hand its true beauty and potential.”

For a full list of winners visit here.