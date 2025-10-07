World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards Partners with Tourism Economics

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA) has announced a strategic partnership with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, to deliver data-driven insights and strategies that support a more sustainable future for global tourism.

Through this collaboration, WSTHA and Tourism Economics will combine their expertise to deliver cutting-edge research, economic impact assessments, and actionable policy recommendations. These insights will equip destinations, businesses, and governments with the tools to accelerate their transition towards a sustainable travel and hospitality sector.

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice President, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, said:

“Our vision for the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards is to recognise, celebrate, and share the stories of individuals and organisations accelerating change and making an impactful contribution in sustainable travel and tourism. This long-term partnership with Tourism Economics, the world leader in economic data and insight, will allow us to demonstrate the economic return of that impact, further strengthening the case for accelerating change.”

David Goodger, Managing Director, Europe & Middle East, Tourism Economics, added:

“At Tourism Economics, we are committed to providing the evidence base that enables the sector to effectively plan for future growth and manage uncertainty. Partnering with the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards allows us to apply our analytical expertise to support sustainable growth in destinations and tourism businesses, and to ensure the sector delivers long-term benefits for communities, economies, and the environment.”

The partnership will focus on:

• Developing comprehensive sustainability indices to benchmark progress.

• Tracking the economic and environmental impact of tourism initiatives.

• Providing evidence-based tools to help stakeholders align growth with global climate and development goals.

Launched at COP28 in Dubai in 2023, the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards celebrate and share the stories of individuals and organisations leading the way in sustainable tourism.

The 2nd annual Gala Ceremony will take place on 29 October 2025 at Terra, Expo City Dubai, bringing together global leaders in sustainable travel.