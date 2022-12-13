World Culinary Awards 2022 readies itself for a night of celebration in Dubai

The World Culinary Awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the culinary industry – will announce the winners of its 2022 programme at a glittering dinner reception in Dubai this evening.

This year’s edition of World Culinary Awards will host a global gathering of the culinary industry leaders, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads travelling from across the world to attend the prize-giving evening at Onze Restaurant, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading culinary brands. Votes were cast by culinary industry professionals and the general public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

BTN will share the highlights from this evening tomorrow, watch this space…and good luck to all the nominees.