Wizz Air to expand Italy operation with new Rome base

Wizz Air has confirmed it will open a new base in Rome, offering 32 new services to 19 countries.

The carrier said this is the biggest number of routes ever announced in one go.

The airline will base four Airbus A321neo aircraft at Rome Fiumicino airport in July.

The new services, which include two UK routes from Rome to London Luton and Liverpool John Lennon, will complement the 25 routes already operating from Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino airports.

Wizz Air started flying to Italy in 2004, and since then has carried over 40 million passengers to and from Italy on its over 200 routes.

The establishment of Wizz Air’s newest 43rd base in Rome Fiumicino follows the opening of four bases (Milan Malpensa, Catania, Palermo and Bari) in Italy in the past year.

Not only will the opening of this new base in Rome bring more economic growth to the region, but it will also create over 100 new direct jobs with the airline and over 1,500 jobs in associated industries, the airline said.

Routes on offer from Rome include flights to Tel Aviv, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Prague and Tallinn.

Speaking at the press conference in Rome Fiumicino, George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer of Wizz Air Group, said: “I am delighted to announce our newest base in Rome Fiumicino Airport.

“In the last 12 months we have allocated 17 based aircraft to Italy, and will continue to invest in the market, doubling our presence in the next three years by launching further operating bases and new domestic and international routes.

“Our brand new A321neo aircraft as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers, while operating with the lowest environmental footprint.”