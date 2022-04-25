WIZZ Air launches new lines connecting Dubrovnik with Wroclaw and London Luton

Wizz Air, one of Europe’s fastest growing airlines, has launched new routes connecting Dubrovnik with Wroclaw and London Luton Airport.

Wroclaw is the largest city in the western Poland, its unique charm, magnificent architecture and vibrant colors make it one Poland’s prettiest destinations. London Luton Airport is well connected with the city of London, which is one of the most sought after destinations for tourists and travellers all over the world.

Passengers can book tickets on wizzair.com or via WIZZ mobile app, at a starting price from Dubrovnik to Wroclaw of 24.99 EUR/189 HRK, and starting price from Dubrovnik to London Luton Airport of 26.99 EUR/219 HRK.

Flights from Dubrovnik to Wroclaw have been introduced every Thursday and Sunday from August 2 to September 25 2022. Flights from Dubrovnik to London Luton Airport on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays from July 4 to October 28 2022.

With Wizz, passengers can travel safely and worry-free thanks to the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover* and WIZZ Flex. WIZZ Flex service allows the passengers to alter their booking for ultimate flexibility. Passengers can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to have added new routes to and from Croatia to Wizz Air’s network. We are extremely pleased to announce new lines connecting Dubrovnik with Wroclaw, Poland and London Luton Airport. With these two new routes, we are now flying all together five routes to and from Dubrovnik and so we believe that our passengers can plan their long-awaited holidays or weekend get-aways with us. Our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers while operating with the lowest environmental footprint. We look forward to welcome passengers back on board with great service and a smile.”

*Wizz Air travel Insurance now includes medical expenses and cancellation cover following covid-19 infection. rms, conditions and exclusions apply.

For more information visit wizzair.com