Wizz Air cancels Russia flights until early April

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Russia from today.

The move is due to the travel restrictions imposed on foreign citizens by the Russian government.

Flights from London Luton to St Petersburg and Moscow will be suspended until April 3rd at the earliest.

Customers who booked directly with the carrier will be automatically informed of flight suspensions via e-mail and automatically refunded 120 per cent of the original fare in airline credit.

This can be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers can also opt for a cash refund for 100 per cent of the original fare and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail.

Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets, the carrier said.

“Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the disruptions the travel ban may bring to customers and assures that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority,” added a statement.

