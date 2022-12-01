Why Qatar is the place to visit in 2023

Qatar has a host of New events planned for 2023 showcasing this visionary destination.



Qatar will be the first country to host the Continental showpiece for a third time and all indications point to a fiesta of football when Asia’s best converge for the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2023. The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be hosted on the strength of experience gained from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. On the pitch, Qatar will be looking to defend the AFC Asian Cup title they lifted spectacularly in UAE 2019.

International Horticultural Exhibition, Expo 2023 Doha

Expo 2023 Doha is the first horticultural International exhibition to be held in the Middle East in a desert enclosed situation and will be the second-largest global event in Qatar after the World Cup, extending for 6 months from October 2023 to March 2024. Participants from over 80 countries are expected to showcase their products, service and research during the Expo.

Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix next year on 8 October 2023. The floodlit Lusail International Circuit which is also a popular stop in the MotoGP Calendar, will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for 10 more years from 2023. Formula 1 fans will be able to immerse themselves in the racing magic during the day and spend their evenings exploring Qatar’s second city, Lusail, or venturing across the country to experience any number of activities.

Geneva International Motor Show

Coming to Qatar for the first time, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in November 2023. The event will be designed to be a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind motor show, bringing together the biggest players of the global automotive industry into a truly immersive space.

New openings – hotels

The Ned Doha

One of London and New York’s most exclusive hotels and private members’ clubs, The Ned will open in Doha this November. Set inside the former Ministry of Interior building along the Doha Corniche, The Ned Doha will be home to 90 rooms and 12 suites, seven restaurants, a gym, spa and 30-metre outdoor pool.

The Outpost Al Barari

The first of its kind accommodation in Qatar, The Outpost Al Barari is situated in the stunning Inland Sea nature reserve and is surrounded by soaring sand dunes and desert wilderness. The resort offers 21 luxury lodges with private pools that will integrate close-to-nature experiences, sustainability and luxury hospitality. This unique desert experience will be open from November 1 2022.

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha

Each of these luxury hotels will face one another in two grand towers, which combine to represent the two scimitar swords on Qatar’s national seal. Fairmont Doha will be inspired by mega-yacht design and a soaring lobby will house the world’s tallest chandelier, whereas Raffles Doha will be a suite-only property with a legendary butler service. Select dining and event spaces will be accessible during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

New openings – attractions

Lusail Winter Wonderland

In contrast to the icy cold temperatures that greet visitors at the famous London Hyde Park location, visitors to Lusail Winter Wonderland will be able to relax on the beach in the sun while enjoying festive games, rides, live entertainment and delicious food and drink. Lusail Winter Wonderland is set to bring winter magic to the Middle East.

Qetaifan Island North

Conceived as an entertainment hub, Qetaifan Island North will feature luxurious hotels, beach clubs, gardens, pedestrian-friendly streets, distinct neighbourhoods and a waterpark. Qetaifan Island North will launch before the end of the year.

West Bay North Beach Project

The initial launch, which recently took place this November, comprised three new beaches in the heart of Doha: West Bay Beach – an affordable public beach where diverse amenities will include a food court, fan zone and beach volleyball court; B12 Beach Club Doha – a family-friendly beach club with a breadth of amenities including 600 sun loungers, a restaurant, retail shops and a children’s playground; and DOHASANDS Beach Club – the stylish club will feature a buzzing concert stage, quick-service food and beverage outlets, retail offerings and 1,000 sun loungers for visitors keen to enjoy the sunshine.