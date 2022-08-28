VNAT working on organization of ITE HCMC 2022

Last week, Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) had worked with Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism on the preparation for ITE HCMC 2022. Mr. Ha Van Sieu, Vice Chairman of VNAT presided the meeting.

At the meeting, Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of HCMC’s Department of Tourism informed that up to now, the expo recorded 260 booths registered, in which including 50 international booths.

he expo also received the registration of 41 provinces/cities, 4 international delegates, 160 international buyers from 18 countries and territories; received the attention and support of more than 50 domestic media partners and 20 international press units from 10 countries.

Miss International Peace 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien (Communications Ambassador of ITE HCMC 2022) and Miss Thailand Coco Arayha Suparurk also attended the expo.

According to plan, series of events will be organized including Vietnam MICE Tourism Forum, Vietnam Night - Gala Dinner named “The Essence of Vietnamese Rice”, World Travel Award - Asian and Oceania Gala Ceremony 2022, Dialogue Program with Editors-in-Chief, seminars/ specialized conferences on the sidelines, meetings of member cities of TPO…

Ho Chi Minh City will host the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 on September 7, launched to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry

On its website, the WTA described HCM City as a metropolis of boundless energy which draws together both old and new Vietnam.

Speaking at the meeting, VNAT’s Vice Chairman Ha Van Sieu asked to speed up on preparing the event, pay attention of World Tourism Award ceremony. VNAT will be cooperate and support the HCMC’s Department of Tourism to rise up the important of ITE HCMC 2022, promoting Vietnam tourism through event. The Department of Tourism should to strengthen coordination with press agencies to increase the communication effect for the tourism industry in general and for the International TravelExpo in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).