Virgin Atlantic teams up with Stonewall

Stonewall FC & Virgin Atlantic Football Club are set to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in a historic first fixture between the two organisations.

This weekend, within the peak of the Women’s Euros and fresh off the heels of Pride month, Stonewall FC will host Virgin Atlantic FC in what promises to be a fixture championing the LGBTQ+ community in football and beyond.

The fixture, taking place on Sunday 31 July at London Marathon Community Track (LMCT), aims to raise awareness of inclusion in the game, highlighting the important work of both organisations and signifying their commitment to the community. The match will also raise funds to split equally between the Virgin Atlantic Foundation and Crawley Pride.

Stonewall FC Chair Alex Baker added: ‘’We are a club that wholeheartedly believes in the power of football not just to bring people together but also its ability to change the world for the better. At the heart of this is collaboration and we are super excited to welcome more allies into our community and work with organisations such as Virgin Atlantic that share our values and goals.’’

Estelle Hollingsworth, Chief People Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We are really looking forward to meeting Stonewall FC on the pitch to celebrate diversity and inclusion at such a monumental time for the LGBTQ+ community. I am incredibly proud of Virgin Atlantic Football Club’s commitment to championing this cause and their dedication to fundraising for matters that are close to all our hearts.”

