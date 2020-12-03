Virgin Atlantic returns to Manchester Airport

Virgin Atlantic has returned to its home in the north, Manchester Airport, with the relaunch of flights to Barbados.

The return also sees the introduction of Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787 to the airport for the first time.

The relaunch of flights from Manchester reaffirms an unwavering commitment to serving the region, the airline said.

New services to Islamabad launch next week, with customer favourites such as Los Angeles, Orlando, New York and Atlanta restarting from Manchester over the coming months.

Virgin Atlantic added it remains committed to providing an unrivalled travel experience for its customers and is continuing with its plans to bring its Clubhouse experience to Manchester Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expected later in 2021, the Upper Class customers and Gold Card members can take advantage of the exclusive space before their flight, which will include a la carte dining, a full service bar and quiet working spaces, allowing passengers to relax and rejuvenate before they depart.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We have missed flying customers from Manchester, our home in the north and I’m delighted we’re able to offer them the opportunity for some much-needed winter sun, with reintroduction of our Barbados flights.

“Despite the challenges brought by Covid-19, our commitment to the region has never wavered.”