‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ lighting extravaganza opens in Bangkok

The first ever ‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ lighting extravaganza, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with public and private sector partners, officially opened last night and will run until Sunday, 27 November, at six landmarks along the Chao Phraya River with enchanting night-time illumination, light shows, and projection mapping displays.

Taking place at Rama VIII Bridge, Wichai Prasit Fort, Wat Kalayanamit, Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge), River City Bangkok, and ICONSIAM, the event aims to accentuate the exciting ambiance and colourful vibe of the famous waterway and create business opportunities for dinner cruises, boat tours, hotels, and riverside restaurants in the Thai capital.

Tourists can choose to enjoy enchanting night-time illumination, light shows, projection mapping displays, and cultural performances at these locations, or across from each venue on the opposite side of the river, as well as from a cruise along the river itself.

TAT has organised the Vijit Chao Phraya event in cooperation with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Navy, The Phra Racha Wang Derm Restoration Foundation, Department of Rural Roads, Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan, River City Bangkok and ICONSIAM. The opening of ‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ was attended by H.E. Mr. Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, as well as officials and figures from the TAT and public and private sector partners.

Mr. Phiphat said, “This is the most extravagant light-up event of its kind along the Chao Phraya River, and it is certainly not to be missed as it promises to amaze and delight. With this initiative, we are welcoming high season tourists back to Bangkok and a Thailand that is now fully reopened to international tourism, and also APEC leaders and delegates attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week or AELW during 14-19 November, 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT