Vietnam celebrates opening of Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai

Vietnam has unveiled its pavilion as Expo 2020 gets underway in Dubai.

With the theme ‘Distilling the Past, Shaping the Future,’ the location will explore the innovations that are transforming Vietnamese lives.

It will also seek to showcase how stability and rapid development are fostering opportunities for industry.

Cutting the ribbon for the event, Ta Quang Dong, Vietnam minister for culture, sports and tourism, said: “On behalf of the Vietnam ministry of culture, sports and tourism, I am delighted to welcome you all here to the opening of our pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had one of the most devastating impacts on tourism in modern history, and has touched on every aspect of our lives.

“We see Expo 2020 Dubai as a chance to demonstrate our efforts to overcome the pandemic, and showcase our commitment to tourism.

“Vietnam will use this event to promote the image of the country, its culture and people, creative values and history.”

With its pavilion, Vietnam aims to fulfil its political commitments to the global community, while demonstrating it is a responsible member of the Bureau International des Exposition (BIE).

At the pavilion, visitors can experience destinations via virtual reality and explore ‘Make-in-Vietnam’ products such as Dragon satellites, sneakers made from discarded coffee grounds and plastic bottles.

Ta Quang Dong added: “Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity for us to build mutual understanding around the world, and to present Vietnam to the world as a country with a rich and diverse culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We offer magnificent natural beauty, hard-working and friendly people, unique traditional art and world-renowned cuisine.

“Moreover, Vietnam offers opportunities for trade and investment in different sectors.

“Strengthening multi-lateral diplomacy, Vietnam has played an active role in the international community.”

Special events at the Vietnam pavilion will include ASEAN Day on December 13th, Vietnam National Day on December 30th and Vietnam coffee week, which will begin on January 1st.

Throughout the event, there will be a showcase of contemporary art as well as water puppet shows.

More Information

Find out more about the Vietnam pavilion on the official site.