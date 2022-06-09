Vietnam International Fashion Tour to promote culture, tourism

The Vietnam International Fashion Tour (VIFT) will be held in various cities and provinces in 2022 and 2023 to promote local tourism and culture.



Vietnam International Fashion Tour aims to promote Vietnamese traditional culture and tourism. — Photo courtesy of S Designer House

Organised by Voyage Group, IEX Group and Vietnamese fashion brand S Designer House, VIFT gathers 40 international brands/designers and 1,000 models performing in eight fashion shows in five cities and provinces.

The fashion tour also includes a series of meaningful activities like a charity programme to raise funds for disadvantaged children to go to school, model casting and a reality show to experience traditional cultural values.

VIFT has no limits, using wild natural beauty and unique architecture as backdrops for the catwalk to create a fashion experience combined with travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to designer Lê Trần Đắc Ngọc, President of VIFT, besides updating new fashion trends and connecting designers, fashionistas and audiences, VIFT also focuses on promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism through fashion shows held at many famous landmarks in the country, contributing to the promotion of Vietnamese culture and tourism.

The collections performed at the VIFT will be themed and inspired by the destinations themselves, bringing them in line with the local landscape and culture.



A design by S Designer House. — Photo courtesy of S Designer House

This is the first fashion project in Việt Nam to apply virtual reality technology. VIFT will open a “virtual universe,” including the first virtual trade centre for all industries in Việt Nam, a virtual fashion catwalk and accompanying cultural events. It promises to be a rendezvous for fashionistas and an optimistic bright spot for Vietnamese fashion and tourism sectors after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Việt Nam is endowed with many wonderful natural landscapes, and this is always an endless source of inspiration for fashion. Meanwhile, the traditional catwalks are often held indoors with limited space, lack breakthroughs in fashion experience and do not take advantage of the beauty of nature,” Ngọc said.

VIFT will take place in five cities and provinces: Quảng Ninh on August 28, 2022; Lào Cai on October 30, 2022; Hà Nội from December 25, 2022, to December 31, 2023; Hòa Bình on June 25, 2023, and Ninh Bình on August 27, 2023.

Each event will comprise a model casting, fashion show and exhibition of collections performed at the show.

The organising board revealed that participating brands include S Designer House with a collection combining the culture of three regions of the country, Ỷ Vân Hiên with a collection of traditional dresses and Tuyết Nhung Bridal with the collection Dreams Come True honouring the beauty of women in white.

Vietnam is considered as Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021, Asia’s Leading Destination 2021 and Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021 by voters at World Travel Awards.