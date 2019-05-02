Vietnam Airlines launches codeshare deal with Aeroflot

Vietnam Airlines has launched a codeshare partnership with Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot.

The deal covers both domestic and international routes in Vietnam and Russia and offers customers enhanced connectivity between several destinations in both countries.

The partnership is also designed to build stronger commercial ties between the two.

The code share agreement comes after the signing of a memorandum between the two flag carriers in 2018, and Vietnam Airlines’ announcement it will move operations to Sheremetyevo Airport in July this year.

Le Hong Ha, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines, said: “The commencement of our partnership with Aeroflot allows us to unleash the combined power of our networks and boost our presence in the region.

“It offers travellers greater choice and flexibility when planning their trips.”

Vietnam Airlines offers three direct Moscow–Hanoi flights per week, operated on state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Aeroflot operates nine flights per week on routes between Moscow and Vietnam with a daily flight to Hanoi and a twice-weekly service to Ho Chi Minh City.

Twenty-five years since its first flight, the Vietnamese carrier has transported more than 1.6 million passengers between Vietnam and Russia.

In 2018, Russia was ranked as the sixth largest source of international visitors to Vietnam with the number of arrivals predicted to increase to one million by 2020.

Vietnam Airlines is considered World’s Leading Cultural Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards, while Aeroflot is also recognised as World’s Leading Airline Brand.