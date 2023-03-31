VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria joins the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Executive Committee

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced the appointment of Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global, to the Executive Committee of WTTC.

Karkaria’s appointment comes following significant growth of VFS Global in the last two decades, and the significant contribution made by Karkaria to the Travel & Tourism sector.



Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. A trusted partner of 67 client governments, VFS Global has a global network of more than 3,400 application centres in 145 countries, managing non-judgemental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport and consular services.



Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “We are delighted to welcome such an im-portant partner to the Travel & Tourism sector to WTTC’s Executive Committee.



“VFS Global’s growth over the last twenty years is testament to Zubin’s vision and leader-ship. Hundreds of millions of travellers have been able to move around the world seamlessly thanks to the crucial role VFS Global plays behind the scenes in the sector.”

Zubin Karkaria said: “It is an honour and a privilege for me to become a member of the Ex-ecutive Committee of WTTC, the preeminent global travel and tourism body, comprising thought leaders from leading travel, hospitality, and tourism organisations from across ge-ographies.



“I look forward to contributing to the continuing development of the global travel and tour-ism industry in a sustainable, inclusive, and secure manner further enhancing its contribu-tion to global socio-economic development, and more specifically to the implementation of WTTC’s agenda.”



The World Travel & Tourism Council represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world’s leading Travel & Tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries.



The original vision of WTTC’s founding members remains the same: governments must rec-ognise Travel & Tourism’s value, not only to economies, but to the millions of livelihoods that depend on it.



Members of WTTC range from airlines to tour operators and hospitality groups. The Execu-tive Council is comprised of Chairs, Presidents, and Chief Executives from many of the world’s most powerful Travel & Tourism businesses.