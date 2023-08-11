Upcoming Hyatt Centric East CBD Chengdu to Elevate Lifestyle Hospitality in Southwest China

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Hongkong Land announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Hongkong Land for a new Hyatt Centric hotel – Hyatt Centric East CBD Chengdu.

Expected to open in 2025, the hotel’s opening in the capital of Sichuan province will mark the entry of the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand into China’s southwest region. Hyatt’s thoughtful expansion of the Hyatt Centric brand further bolsters Hyatt’s commitment to enhancing its lifestyle portfolio in more sought-after leisure destinations.

Hyatt Centric hotels serve as launchpads for adventurous travelers to explore all that a destination has to offer. Hyatt Centric East CBD Chengdu will be situated in the heart of the action within the city’s bustling downtown area. The hotel will be part of the upscale commercial complex, The Ring, a new high-end, mixed-use project developed by Hongkong Land, integrating premium office towers, an upscale shopping mall and a lifestyle hotel.

This landmark development will occupy a prime spot near Southeast Second Ring Road on Dong Da Road. Located on the site of the famous Chengdu Pancheng steel pipe factory that was a defining part of the city’s culture and history, this area has been transformed from an industrial backbone into a modern and dynamic business, retail and leisure destination. Guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of the neighborhood and local life from their doorstep and are surrounded by countless attractions to explore, with easy access to the city’s transportation networks. The hotel itself will offer a stylish modern environment with a distinctive, playful design concept inspired by the neighborhood’s industrial past.

“We are honored to be embarking on this milestone collaboration with Hongkong Land, as their immense experience in developing best-in-class properties across Asia makes them an ideal collaborator to expand the Hyatt Centric brand to Chengdu and southwest China,” said Stephen Ho, president of growth and operations, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “Hyatt is committed to growing its lifestyle portfolio in destinations that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members, including key destinations across Greater China. Chengdu draws tourists from all over the world who are keen to explore its rich culture and renowned gastronomy. With its focus on authentic local experiences, we believe Hyatt Centric East CBD Chengdu will be the perfect location for savvy travelers seeking to be immersed and inspired in the destination.”

“Hyatt Centric East CBD Chengdu will represent Hongkong Land’s first collaboration with a third-party hotel management company, and looks forward to working alongside Hyatt to realize its vision for The Ring as a landmark business, shopping and leisure destination and a vibrant hub of the surrounding community,” said a Hongkong Land spokesperson. “Hongkong Land is well known for its prime office and luxury retail properties in key Asian cities, developed with a mindfulness of the ever-evolving needs of those who inhabit and interact with its buildings. With Hyatt’s expertise and innovative approach to hospitality, Hongkong Land is confident that Hyatt Centric East CBD Chengdu will become a sought-after choice for business and leisure travelers alike.”

