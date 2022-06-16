UNWTO and Allianz Partners advance commitment to safer more responsible Tourism

UNWTO and its Affiliate Member Allianz Partnershave signed a Memorandum of Understanding, consolidating their joint commitment to promoting safe, responsible, and accessible tourism.

The agreement confirms and renews the desire from both parties to continue collaborating in key areas, namely promoting the values of sustainable, inclusive, and accessible tourism; advancing the digital transformation of tourism; promoting tourism education and training; and facilitating knowledge exchange between stakeholders from across the tourism sector.

Ion Vilcu, Director of the UNWTO Affiliate Members, confirmed: “The cooperation with Affiliate Members such as Allianz Partners is one of the objectives of the Organization, and issues such as sustainable tourism development, accessibility, training and capacity building in tourism are among the priorities of the UNWTO. We thank Allianz Partners for its contribution as a member of the Working Group for the elaboration of the International Code for the Protection of Tourists.”

Borja Diaz, CEO of Allianz Partners Spain, said: “Our mission in the tourism sectoris to offer security and protection to travellers, who only have to worry about enjoying themselves. Affiliate Membership of UNWTO allows us to work along these lines and strengthen our commitment to sustainable travel with a leading organisation in the sector. We are looking for solutions that offer confidence to travellers, who now return to travel being more aware of their impact on the environment”.