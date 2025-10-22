Unwrap the Magic of the Holidays at Omni Hotels & Resorts with the Return of Blitzen’s Bar

Omni Hotels & Resorts welcomes the holiday season with an array of festive experiences across its 50+ destinations in the U.S. and Canada. From the return of the beloved Blitzen’s Bar pop-up to over-the-top Santa’s Landing rooms, tree lightings, and seasonal Signature Experiences, Omni invites guests to delight in holiday magic with unforgettable moments and exclusive holiday savings.

“The holidays are a time for connection, joy, and creating memories that last a lifetime,” said Michael Innocentin, Chief Marketing Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Our holiday offerings are thoughtfully designed to bring people together - whether you’re toasting cocktails at Blitzen’s Bar or savoring hot cocoa in our welcoming lobbies. Every moment invites you to embrace cherished traditions, discover new ones, and celebrate the season in the heart of our extraordinary destinations.”

Blitzen’s Bar, Where the Cocktails Sleigh

Beginning November 28, the beloved Blitzen’s Bar pop-up will return to 27 Omni properties in the U.S., serving up a fresh lineup of specialty cocktails crafted by globally recognized mixologist, author, and bar owner Julie Reiner. As the co-founder of acclaimed New York establishments Clover Club and Milady’s and judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters, Reiner returns for a second year to share her inventive holiday cocktails and thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic options.

The Blitzen’s Bar cocktail menu features eight signature drinks and non-alcoholic options, including The Blitzen (Woodford Reserve Rye, Liquid Alchemist Ginger/Apple Spice Syrup, Angostura Bitters, served in a holiday ornament), Sleigh Ride (Grey Goose Vodka, Italicus, Lime, Cheeky Cranberry Syrup, Soda Water, served with light-up ice cubes and garnished with cranberries), Espress-Ho Ho Martini (Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Espresso, garnished with a mini MoonPie), the non-alcoholic Merry Spritz-mas (Curious Elixir #4, Fluère Non-Alcoholic Bitter, Lemon Juice, Cheeky Cranberry Syrup), and The Gilded Grinch (Dubai Hot Chocolate, Caramelized Kataifi, Pistachio Whipped Cream, Dripped Stroopwafel, Chocolate Bar, served in a gold coffee mug). Accompanying the cocktail experience is a festive menu of snackable delights.

“After the incredible response to Blitzen’s Bar last year, I’m thrilled to return with Omni Hotels & Resorts to make this holiday season even more memorable,” said Julie Reiner. “Crafting cocktails for Blitzen’s is all about pushing the boundaries of tradition, and infusing classic holiday flavors with playful, modern twists - and this year’s menu delivers in the most fun and flavorful way.”

Holiday Signature Experiences

Omni’s locally inspired holiday Signature Experiences provide unforgettable ways for guests of all ages to celebrate the festive season. At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, guests are invited to savor Traditions to Table, an intimate family holiday dining experience crafted by Executive Chef and winner of NBC’s Yes, Chef! Emily Brubaker. At Omni Nashville Hotel, guests can enjoy The Nutcracker Experience, including two tickets to Paul Vasterling’s Nashville Nutcracker at TPAC, black car transportation, festive in-room touches, and breakfast for two at Kitchen Notes. At Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa, guests can unwind with Tidings & Tranquility, a serene two-hour rejuvenating retreat, including personalized seasonal amenities. Meanwhile at Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa, guests can cozy up by the ocean with a Private Beach Fire & Coastal Igloo, featuring a crackling fire inside a seaside igloo, festive s’mores, holiday punch and more.

Tree Lightings, Santa’s Landing Rooms and Holiday Cheer

On Saturday, November 29, Omni’s properties will simultaneously light their Christmas trees at 6 p.m. local time, marking the official start of the season. Guests are invited to gather for this festive moment, which also features the brand’s cherished annual hot chocolate ritual. Throughout the season, select hotel lobbies will offer complimentary hot chocolate, pastries, and other holiday treats. Families can take the celebration further with a stay at over-the-top Santa’s Landing rooms, decked out with cozy holiday décor, twinkling lights and a sprinkle of North Pole magic - just like where Santa would really land his sleigh. Santa’s Landing rooms will be available at 29 locations, including Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, and Omni San Diego Hotel. These immersive rooms will come with a $100 hotel credit per reservation, plus up to 20% off at select destinations.

Returning after last year’s cancellation due to Hurricane Helene, the National Gingerbread House Competition at Omni Grove Park Inn invites bakers of all ages to showcase their creativity. With over $40,000 in cash and prizes, the competition is a highlight of the season. All entries will be displayed on the property following the November competition through the end of the year.

Limited-Time Seasonal Savings

Guests can enjoy festive savings with Omni Hotels & Resorts’ Magical Memories promotion. Available for stays from November 14, 2025, through February 28, 2026, this offer provides up to 20% off your getaway along with a $25 food and beverage credit. Select Guests who book by October 19 will also earn 2x Omni Select Guest Rewards points per room night. Reservations must be booked by January 4, 2026, to take advantage of this seasonal offer.

Whether it’s gathering with loved ones in whimsical Santa’s Landing rooms, sipping seasonal cocktails at Blitzen’s Bar, or indulging in a personalized Signature Experience, Omni Hotels & Resorts offers unforgettable moments that make the holiday season truly magical for every guest.

For a list of participating Blitzen’s Bar properties, and more information on holiday Signature Experiences and savings, visit https://www.omnihotels.com/.