Unveiling the perfect Italian island escape

Resting effortlessly along the Southern most coast of Sicily sits one of the most inspiring new holiday destinations, the breathtakingly beautiful ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA.

A contemporary resort designed to authentically embrace the very finest aspects of La Dolce Vita, this impressive 5* property overlooks the magnificence of the Mediterranean coast. An elegant structure situated along a natural plateau overlooking the azure waters below, this enticing new resort offers an immersive Sicilian spa experience like no other.

A contemporary and sustainable design which charmingly conveys an innate sense of laid-back luxury, the new ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA celebrates this region’s unique natural environment, enchanting coastal setting, and its vibrant local culture.

From dawn to dusk, wellbeing and relaxation are at the very core of the unmistakable Adler resort experience. From sunrise yoga to hiking in the neighbouring nature reserve, from sampling delicious homegrown cuisine to enjoying a soothing massage scented by Sicilian herbs, every finest detail promotes a deep sense of relaxation and revitalization.

The new ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA is the perfect Italian island escape for those looking for that elusive blend of luxury and tranquillity…

ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA Details:

Sustainable Spa Resort 90 Rooms - 74 Junior Suites & 16 Family Suites State of the Art Spa 3 Pools 3 Saunas Thalasso Pool Therapy 1 Gourmet Restaurant 1 Osteria with terrace Yoga Platform Gardens and Parkland Access to the Beach Eco Lido Complimentary Activity Programme Nearest Airport: Palermo, 1.5 hrs Resort launch date 7th July 2022

www.adler-resorts.com/en/adler-spa-resort-sicilia/